By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, today is the last Sunday in November. We have four more Sundays to come to the end of this year. By the grace of God, you and I and our loved ones would say bye-bye to this year in Jesus name.

It’s time to assess your prayer life. You need to ask yourself questions. I mean ask yourself, why haven’t I had my prayers answered. If you had yours answered, then you have cause to celebrate but at the same time, you still need to remain prayerful.

Ask yourself, how much sacrifices have you made this year? Have you denied yourself anything in order to get a miracle?

I can imagine someone asking why is this necessary?

There is a popular saying that “nothing goes for anything”. It could mean, if you put in nothing, you will get nothing.

For example if a farmer does not plant yam seeds, he cannot harvest yams.

The best example of giving and getting something is found in John 3 vs. 16 &17 ( KJV) “ For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.

For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through high might be saved”.

God gave his only begotten Son for us to be saved.

Another example of someone who gave and got beyond his request is King Solomon.

Our authority is found in 2nd Chronicles 1 vs. 6&7 ( KVJ): “ And Solomon went up thither to the brasen altar before the LORD, which was at the tabernacle of the congregation, and offered a thousand burnt offerings upon it.

In that night did God appear unto Solomon, and said, unto him, Ask what I shall give thee”.

We are looking at sacrifice as it affects our expectation.

One may not be in a position sacrifice unto the LORD as Solomon did, but you can sacrifice your time to meditate on the word of God.

You can sacrifice some time in between your sleep to present your prayer request to the LORD.

For others, they may choose to work in the vineyard of the LORD either as cleaners, choristers, ushers etc.

Make up your mind to sacrifice the time you spend engaging in idle talks for Bible reading.

You could even decide to donate to the church that money you have kept to buy the most fashionable dresses.

The story of King David presents us a good example. His people had plague that made life uncomfortable for them.

Araunah offered King David some animals as offering to the Lord . 2nd Samuel 24 vs. 22-24: “ And Araunah said unto David, Let my lord the king take and offer up what seemeth good unto him: behold, here be oxen for burnt sacrifice, and threshing instruments and other instruments of the oxen for wood.

All these things did Araunah , as a king, give unto the king. And Araunah, said unto the king, The LORD thy God accept thee”.

David’s comment in verse 24 is our key point : “ And the king said unto Araunah, Nay; but I will surely buy it of thee at a price: neither will I offer burnt offerings unto the LORD my God of that which doth cost me nothing, So David bought the threshing floor and the oxen for fifty shekels of silver”.

Let’s see the result of the sacrifice in verse 25 of the same chapter : “ And David built there an altar unto the LORD, and offered burnt offerings and peace offerings. So the LORD was intreated for the land, and the plague was stayed from Israel”.

The plague may also be described as a reproach that the Lord took away.

It therefore implies that when you sacrifice your time for the Lord, your reproach would be taken away.

Your sacrifice may also be monetary. Contribute substantial money to promote evangelism.

Brethren as a truly born again Christian, something in your old ways must give way to your new life.

It could even be drinking. Perhaps you are known as a Christian that drinks alcohol to the point that you lose control of yourself. If indeed you need something from the Lord, you just must change your ways.

Devout the time you spend associating with ungodly friends to studying the Holy Bible or attending Christian Fellowship meetings .

Hannah made a sacrifice that is often over looked.

In 1st Samuel chapter 1, tells us of the Shiloh annual festival where everyone ate and drank . It was customary for Elkanah to provide for his wives, Hannah and Penninah items that they would need to enjoy the festival.

Verse 7 gives us more details: And as he did no year by year, when he went up to the house of the LORD, so she provoked her; therefore she wept, and did not eat”.

Note “ and did not eat”. In other words, while others were eating and making merry, she denied herself food. She fasted.

When Eli accosted her thinking she was drunk, Hannah replied in verse 15 :” And Hannah answered and said, No, my lord, I am a woman of a sorrowful spirit: I have drunk neither wine nor strong drink, but have poured out my soul before the LORD”.

This is the second confirmation of her fast. She didn’t join others to drink. She denied herself that pleasure.

Hannah sacrificed her food and drink. She gave both up to speak to the LORD.

Sisters and Brothers, have you given up any thing or habit this year as a personal sacrifice?

If not, it isn’t too late.

You just have to give up something.

Luke6 vs.38 (NJKV) states: “ Give, and it will be given to you: good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over will be put into your bosom. For with the same measure that you use, it will be measured back to you”.

Brethren, God that gave Solomon and Hannah more than they asked for is still the same with us today.

I once wrote on this page, the testimony of a couple that gave as sacrificial offering, the amount due for the mortgage of their home in London. They had been married for years without children.

For their reward, God gave them a set of triplets and they didn’t lose the house in London.

When you give, don’t bother yourself with what the church or Pastor does with it.

Your gift is to the Lord and not to a Pastor.

Giving to your Pastor also comes with some blessings.

God appreciates and rewards sacrificial giving.

If you haven’t done one this year, its not too late . You can still do a lot.

Such sacrificial offerings are not just to attract a miracle but also a confirmation of your love for God.

Your dedication to godly duties is a form of sacrifice.

As the year winds down, think of a sacrificial contribution that you can make to promote the word of God.

2nd Corinthians 9 v 6&7 tells us : “ But this I say, He which soweth sparingly shall reap also sparingly; and he which soweth bountifully shall reap also bountifully.

Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver”.

Sacrificial gift must be given cheerfully.

Those who give cheerfully the Bible tells us experiences the love of God.

Even before this month ends, as you make up your mind to sacrifice you time and give to the Lord, your miracle is a matter of time.

Your mockers will rejoice with you soon in Jesus name.

Enjoy the Peace of the Lord.

RELATED NEWS