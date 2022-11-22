The Governing Board of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in a group photograph during their visit to Eko Atlantic city in Lagos

The Governing Board of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Tuesday said the company was more prepared to meeting the challenges of electricity transmission in the country.

Mr Ekere Nsima, the Chairman, Technical and Monitoring Committee of TCN, said this in Lagos, in continuation of visits to transmission substations in Lagos by members of the Board of the company.

“We are developing our capacity so that we can respond timelessly and efficiently to issues of maintenance.

“TCN is improving its transmission capacity, and its ability to maintain in a professional manner, its facilities and equipment in our store in Lagos.

“Consequently, there is an urgent need for the Generation Companies (GENCOs) and the Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to make the necessary investments to enhance their facilities to meet the challenges of the future,” he said.

Nsima, who is a member of the Governing Board, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for providing fund for transmission to increase its capacity.

“We have seen many transmission substations, both the ones already built, and the ones recently constructed.

“We have also seen that efforts being made to improve capacity, we have a 300 MVA 330/132/33 Kv Transformer in Lekki Sub-Station, we also have 2x60MVA 132/33kV Transformer and we are planning on doubling it.

“So, at the end of the day, we are trying to provide a very low cost transmission rate for Nigerians. I’m very optimistic and excited about the TCN of the future.

“What we are doing now is building the TCN for the future.

“And I’m very optimistic that we will be able to meet the challenges of transmission of electricity in this country,” he said.

The chairman said the company had the capacity to wheel out over 10,000megawatt of electricity, adding that the generation level presently was around 3,300MW.

On their visit to Eko Atlantic City in Victoria Island, Nsima said TCN was

planning to build a 120 MVA transmission substation for transmission of electricity to the city.

“Eko Atlantic is building a modern city, so, TCN is partnering with them to provide a reliable power for the inhabitants.

“And so we are building a transmission substation there, the contract has already been awarded,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the members of Governing Board visited Lekki Substation and Eko Atlantic City to inspect generating plants project about to be completed. (NAN)

