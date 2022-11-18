The United States and rich countries of the Global North that participated in the 27th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP27) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Egypt continue a tradition of distraction and delaying the attainment of the goals of the Paris Agreement through their obstructionist stance on Loss and Damage Finance and other critical needs of the Global South.

This was the position of the Friends of the Earth International (FOEI) and other climate justice groups that took their advocacy on Climate Finance and reparation to counties of developing nations to the negotiations in Sharm El Sheikh.

Meena Raman of FOE Malaysia/Third World Network who revealed the position of the federation at a press briefing today, said that the US back and forth on matters concerning historical responsibility and acknowledgement of the role of the rich countries in the climate crisis affecting developing nations continues to hamper progress in the negotiations.

US blames Indian, China

Raman said that the US would rather pass the buck by blaming India and China for their heavy investment in dirty energy, while they continue business-as-usual and withhold funding that should address the climate crisis that has engulfed and threaten to force developing countries into extinction.

Karen Orenstein of FOE US revealed that as the US gives the public appearance of addressing the climate crisis, it is still the largest exporter of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in the whole world, which is a clear contradiction.

… as fossil fuel supporters dominate list of sponsors of COP27

FOEI made its position known even as facts emerged that 18 out of 20 of the sponsors of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) directly support or partner with the fossil fuel industry, according to an analysis by Corporate European Observatory (CEO) and Corporate Accountability.

The analysis came in the closing days of talks that have already been marred by revelations of corporate interference and influence, such as the COP Presidency retaining a notable PR firm for Big Oil and the presence of more than 636 fossil fuel lobbyists.

Though sponsorship by Coca-Cola has already received extensive scrutiny, other sponsors raise similar questions about the integrity of these negotiations.

Among this year’s sponsors are banks that directly finance the fossil fuel industry such as Afreximbank and Mashreq.

There are corporations that build and operate gas-fired power plants like Orascom Construction and Siemens.

There are also tech and communications corporations including Cisco, Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Vodafone that provide a range of services for the fossil fuel industry.

“As if it weren’t bad enough that lobbyists for corporations like Shell, BP, and Chevron were walking the halls of COP27.

“Now, the revelation that the entire conference is being bankrolled by corporations with close industry ties?

“After 30 years of allowing polluters to upend progress, governments need to finally put an end to the madness and kick big polluters out,” said Pascoe Sabido, a researcher and campaigner for CEO.

“Corporations shouldn’t sponsor climate talks, let alone support the deadly agenda of those with ties to the very industry responsible for the climate crisis.

“Making the primary global forum for averting climate catastrophe a greenwashing platform for polluters undermines the UNFCCC and all its aspirations.

“This isn’t a trade show, it’s our near final chance to save millions of lives and ensure a livable planet for all,” said Rachel Rose Jackson, director of climate research and policy at Corporate Accountability.

“PR by a firm that shills for the fossil fuel industry? More fossil fuel lobbyists than the combined delegations of 15 African countries combined?

“A who’s who of polluters, fossil fuel financiers, and industry enablers bankrolling the COP? To a malaria conference, you don’t invite the mosquitoes,” said Philip Jakpor, Director of Programs, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa.

