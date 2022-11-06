By Henry Ojelu

Frontline international law expert and the Deputy Vice Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Professor Damilola Sunday Olawuyi, SAN has been appointed as a BOK Visiting International Professor (VIP) by the prestigious University of Pennsylvania for the 2022/2023 academic year.

The Bok Visiting International Professors (VIPs) are distinguished senior academics, jurists, internationally recognized experts or professionals across a wide range of disciplines and specialties who are invited every year from across the world to Philadelphia, United States to mentor students and offer global perspectives on cutting-edge issues in international and comparative law.

While at the University of Pennsylvania, Professor Olawuyi will teach a course on “Energy Justice and Sustainable Development” and participate in university wide activities and events related to international and comparative law.

Speaking on his appointment, Professor Olawuyi, SAN said “It is an absolute privilege and honour to be invited to serve as a BOK VIP at the University of Pennsylvania Law School. The practice of international and comparative law is strengthened through active knowledge exchange, ideas cross-fertilization, and North-South scientific cooperation that innovative programs such as the BOK VIP program provide;

I thank the Penn Carey Law School for the opportunity, and I look forward to working with the students, faculty and administration in advancing innovative research, teaching and community engagement on energy, environment sustainable development and business and human rights law.”

