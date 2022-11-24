Emerhor

APC Chieftain and fomer governorship aspirant Uba A. Michael as described the leader of the party in Delta state, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor as an astute and exemplary leader who stands out among his peers.

Uba said this on Friday to celebrate the 65th birthday of the founding leader of the party in the state.

“Olorogun O’tega Emerhor is a mentor and a leader and has held the APC family in Delta State together, which is an example of what a good leader should do.

“There are states where they have factions and are in court, but here we are in unity and have a common goal which is taking over Delta in 2023, and I believe with Emerhor in charge that is doable.

“I thank God for his life and wish him all the best that God has prepared for him.” A statement by Uba read.

