….Dreaded bandit leader, Kachalla Gudau, others killed in Kaduna

By Kingsley Omonobi & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Fourteen terrorists, including Abu Hassan, a Commander (Munzir) of the Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihad (Boko Haram) terrorist group, have been killed by troops of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, in an encounter in the Mafa axis of Borno State.

Sources disclosed that the terrorists were killed after a gunner in the troop’s patrol convoy opened fire at the fleeing terrorists’ position, with an Anti-Air Craft gun, which resulted in the neutralisation of the 14 terrorists.

Counter insurgency expert and security analyst, Zagazola Makama, confirmed the offensive, noting that Abu Hassan, a Commander who led the robbery mission, and 13 other fighters were killed.

One of the terrorists, who was communicating with a Commander in the camp of Abu Iklima, was heard saying that the infidels, referring to the troops, “have killed 13 of our mujahedeens, including Abu Hassan”.

“Someone fired at us while we are withdrawing from the battlefield in Ngowom. We are on our way with the corpses. We are coming to Gaizuwa.

“Abu Hassan has slept (dead); some of our fighters were also wounded, and we may need emergency medical interventions. Please be on standby,” he said.

In a related offensive, a dreaded bandit leader, who commanded a large number of foot soldiers carrying out kidnappings and killings in Chikun, Kachia and Kajuru Local Government Areas of Kaduna State, Kachalla Gudau, was among the bandits killed by troops of the Nigerian Army on Sunday, at Kankomi in Kaduna State.

Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, yesterday, disclosed that Gudau was one of those felled by the bullets of the courageous troops as they repelled an attack led by the notorious bandit himself, ending his ignoble reign of brutality and evil.

“The remains of the notorious bandit, who is said to have links with other notorious kingpins across the North-West and North-Central states, were retrieved in the Kankomi Forest, where he bled to death.”

RELATED NEWS