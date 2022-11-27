… as rally for ‘home boy’ shuts down Lagos

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

PRESIDENTIAL Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed, yesterday, promised to run an inclusive progressive government, if elected.

Tinubu, who taunted the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Candidate, as a serial Aso Rock contender since 1999, asked voters to retire the former Vice President in 2023 with their votes because he has nothing to offer the citizenry.

The former two-time Lagos State governor spoke at a colourful mega rally organised by the campaign team of APC in Lagos led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere Lagos.

Massive crowd welcomes home boy to Lagos

It was a home coming of sorts for the Lagos City boy, who was received by a jubilant crowd of supporters and APC faithful drawn from all parts of Lagos and South-West states. They came in various vehicles that locked down most parts of Surulere.

As early as 9am all the parking lots at the National Stadium complex, opposite the venue, had been filled with rally participants taking over the service lane of the highway.

It was a show of love for Tinubu, who governed Lagos for eight years and has been instrumental to the emergence of successor governors ever since.

Tinubu, who spoke in both English and Yoruba commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for the organisation of the rally, saying “I don’t see anything missing here today.” He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC leadership and governors among others saying together APC would retain power

He said: “It is a broom (APC symbol) revolution. We will continue a progressive government for the country where nobody will be excluded. We will do our best. You will not be abandoned. You will not be forgotten in education, you will not be forgotten in healthcare.

“I know one man who has been running for the presidency since 1999, Atiku. He ran in AC, ran in PDP and is running in PDP again. With your votes tell him to go and sit at home. Retire him with your votes.

“He said he will ensure a better future for Nigerians. Don’t ’listen to him. With PDP, they were in power for 16 years. They gave you estimated bills, they forgot Lagos-Badagry road, forgot Second Niger Bridge, forgot and other roads. Don’t mind them.

“We have all 22 APC governors here. We shall win together. We will not lose any one of them. Go get your PVCs and vote for APC candidates. You have seen what Sanwo-Olu and Obafemi Hamzat are doing in Lagos? For me, for you, and the stability of Lagos State, vote for Sanwo-Olu.”

With Tinubu at the rally are his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima; members of the APC National Working Committee, NWC, led the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, members of the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, and governors elected on the platform of the APC.

The governors include Dapo Abiodun, Ogun; Yahaya Bello , Kogi; Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, Kwara; Gboyega Oyetola, Osun; Simon Lalong, Plateau; Aminu Masari, Katsina, and Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi among others

Also at the rally were House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Raji Fashola; Minister for Information and Culture Lai Mohammad, former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel; former deputy Governor, Lagos State and Lagos West Senatorial candidate, Idiat Adebule; and former Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji.

Tinubu’s president-in-waiting, say Lalong, Bagudu, Adamu, others

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, Sanwo-Olu said by the grace of God Tinunu is the next president and commended him pushing an idea that gave birth to “a stable Lagos today.”

“Tinubu has been doing outstanding things professionally and politically. He is the best man for the job. He is a fountain of knowledge. We want to translate the tenacity of Lagos at the centre. This is the beginning of mother of all rallies.”

Also speaking, Plateau State Governor and Director General of APC PCC, Mr. Simon Lalong, celebrated Tinubu, saying with his experience, capacity, reach and what he did in Lagos as governor “the 2023 presidential election is as good as won” for the APC because “victory is sure.”

According to him, Tinubu stands taller than all the other presidential candidates” and “he is a manager of men and resources and the best man to succeed President Buhari.

He said other Nigerians have accepted Tinubu and urged Lagosians not to reject their own but give him more support than they gave him in 2015 and 2019.

He also urged Nigerians to reject candidates who give fake statistics and make fake promises.

In like manner, the Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, PGF, and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, said the 22 governors of the APC were in Lagos to campaign for Tinubu for the right reasons because Tinubu left a better Lagos with more opportunities for many, adding that if elected, Tinubu would replicate the feat at the centre.

On his part, Gbajabiamila described Tinubu as “the greatest Nigerian in modern day Nigeria politics” noting that none of the other 17 presidential candidates has developed men and women like Tinubu.

However, the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, urged caution saying “it is not over until it is over” and urged APC faithful to work hard and deliver Tinubu and APC candidates at the polls.

