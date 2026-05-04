Ovie Omo-Agege: Call for Healing, Reconciliation and Inclusion Within Delta State APC

Omo-Agege

Right of Reply – By FELIX AYANRUOH

The Former Deputy President of the Senate and Former Delta State APC gubernatorial candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege’s recent statement of healing and reconciliation is a smoke screen to distract the Urhobos, Deltans and Nigerians of his deceptive, self-aggrandizing, and wicked plans to once again cause division in our polity and the Urhobo Nation.

Let it be known that Omo-Agege is an exclamation mark to the must win political syndrome destroying our nation. He has recruited his” Minions” to create a non existing concentration of power by Delta State Governor and the Okpe Clan of Delta State. In write ups and interviews they claimed that the Governor an Okpe indigene appointed the Orodje of Okpe Chairman of Delta State Council of Traditional rulers, That the Senator representing Delta Central is Okpe and for that reason be jettison by the governor for re-election and the National assembly member representing Okpe/Uvwie Federal constituency is Okpe.

Don’t be fooled by the former deputy senate president’s recent insane and absurd statement. Ovie Omo-Agege and his minions’ allegations are mischievous, fabricated, filled with smoke and mirrors and intellectual sleight of hand, the objective is to deceive and inject division in our electoral process and deny the Urhobos’ the right to choose who will lead them come 2027. To clarify, the Orodje of Okpe was appointed by Former Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as the Chairman of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers on January 25,2022, a year and 4 months before Governor Oborevwori was inaugurated governor. When Senator Dafinone won his Senate seat, Governor Oborevwori was serving as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for governor. Mr. Etanabene, elected as the representative for the Okpe/Uwvie Federal constituency during the Labour Party surge in the previous election, has no ties with the Governor.

Ovie Omo-Agege whilst leader of APC was a lord onto himself. He destroyed the unity and cohesiveness we enjoyed in our party. As Deputy Senate President, his Chief of Staff Dr Otive Igbuzor is from his Orogun community. He picked his former political adviser Elder Omeni Sobotie Delta APC chairman–from the same local government area as himself. It is on record that he took credit for making Ms Stella Okotete, who is also from the same local government arear APC national woman leader.

The Patterns are undisputable. In decades of political manoeuvres and statements, Omo-Agege has shown a singular focus of consolidation power at any cost. His history points unerringly have always been divisive, selfish, unreliable, destructive and torch and burn any perceived hindrance along the way.

During the 2011 Delta State gubernatorial rerun election, Omo-Agege the former Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirant, turned gubernatorial candidate for the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), did the unthinkable. While trying to beat the political system to its game, Omo Agege who has his ears wide open when INEC stated that there will be no substitution of candidates in the 2007 re-run election except when the original candidate is dead – went shopping for a party with a deceased gubernatorial candidate.“His search became fruitful when he was declared gubernatorial candidate for Republican Party of Nigeria (RPN) replacing the late Oguro-Olotu Felix Azorbor in a mischievous way – denying a dead man from resting in peace. Omo Agege threw caution to the winds and did the same thing he accused former Governor Uduaghan of, usurping the party structure of RPN and imposing himself a member and candidate. Omo-Agege whose political oblivion was resurrected by Chief Great Ogboru, was the next casualty of his evil brand of politics. After making him senator under the Labour Party and Later APC, became a harbinger in the success and unity of the APC in the state. He was the main reason the 2019 APC campaign in the state failed. After the elections he stood against the Urhobos’ interest at every junction. While publicly portraying himself as a champion in reclaiming Chief Ogboru’s mandate, he was working behind the scenes to frustrate the process. He was the main reason, Chief Ogboru was not made a minister, he went as far as lying to the authorities that Great Ogboru joined the PDP at the time.

When Festus Keyamo (SAN) was appointed Minister of State, for Niger Delta Affairs, by President Buhari, Omo Agege was the reason he was removed and assigned to the Ministry of Labour. A fellow minister recommended that the respected SAN be removed, President Buhari requested that he will only approve if the then Senate Deputy President – the most senior political officer holder in the Niger Delta agree to it. Omo-Agege who is claiming to be the protector of the Urhobo’s assented to it. Once again, the Obarisi as Omo-Agege is known in its true self stood silent when our late father Comrade Frank Ovie Kokori was refused to be inaugurated as the appointed Chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) by the then Minister of Labour Mr. Chris Ngige. We made several appeals to the then Deputy Senate President, an Urhobo, to help Chief Kokori, but he did not even give a statement of support for the late elder stateman.

During the last general election Omo-Agege who wore the toga of APC was a conniving slippery maggot who worked tirelessly against the interest of the APC. He was part of the Aso rock establishment that worked tirelessly against the interest of President Tinubu. During the presidential primaries he locked Delta State delegates in their hotel rooms and instructed that he would give the name of his preferred candidate at the last minute. When he finally did, HIS CANDIDATE was SENATE PRESIDENT AHMAD LAWAN. It was a known fact that during the elections the Obarisi entered an unholy alliance with obidients in Delta State that he will mobilize his supporters to vote for Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party in exchange for vote for him.

It is on record that during the last senate president’s election Omo Agege once again descended into political fantasy land, leaving the limits, consequences and obligations of a faithful political leader. Omo Agege who publicly declared support for the Senator President, Godswill Akpabio secretly campaigned for Senator Yari. Unbeknown to him the ballot papers for the election had security markings. It was later discovered that the 2 APC senators from Delta voted for Yari on Omo-Agege’s directive, hence they initially missed out on important committee assignments. There is no escape no matter how hard he tries in his bid to return back to the senate, flying the kite that he will be next senate president will not help. Behind Omo Agege’s façade is a desperate politician who wants power at all costs even if it entails waking a dead man from death and claiming his house was burnt down because of a president. The Urhobos and Deltans are not going to fall for this. We know your modus Operandi – a future announcement for another party and deceptive support for the President Tinubu will not be new to all.

•Ayanruoh, a USA/Nigerian Licensed Attorney, was Deputy Director of Communication of Chief Ogboru 2019 Governorship Campaign