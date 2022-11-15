By CYAN FRANK-HANACHOR

A SMELL hit me in the corridor. I had refused to look into our rather cramped living conditions. That foetid odour reminded me of that monstrosity that fed off Nigeria’s almost nonexistent housing system – the living quarters of the “face me, I face you.” I detested the uglyness of it.

That rabbit warren of cubby holes was peopled by a horde of trudging Nigerians intent on perpetuating the mirage of survival amidst the never-ending dream of being at the top of the pack. Snug in a country with no plan for the finer things in life, save for electoral promises of a utopia that never materializes, aside from the non-evidential blueprint for providing a sound and qualitative education in our public schools, the biggest issue is the drift of government influence in our communities.

Hear now, the private school system in Nigeria as we know it is mostly bankrupt, devoid of all the connotations of service delivery: qualitative and quantitative education in a sanitary and secure environment.

Another dream I fear has receded into the oblivion of the horizon is affordable and well-planned accommodation for the poor in society. Good, strong houses in a background nurtured by a desire to do better than the nondescript, cheap contraptions that we have been passing off all these years as the government’s latest contribution to the betterment of the masses.

Those cheap deathtraps are glossed over by the most modern building technology, as evidenced by the massive deterioration that sets in once the building is commissioned. We are no pessimists, but the almost constant spate of building collapses, which I fear is going to get progressively worse, is indicative of our drift into a morally bankrupt society. Housing for the poor should be a prerogative of the government.

Aside from the glaring issues of poverty, crime, inflation, corruption, unemployment, environmental pollution, and degradation, there is a persistent, prevalent dearth of affordable housing for those struggling to make ends meet in the midst of a driven and career-oriented economy.

It is no secret that the bourgeoisie and the upper class have corralled a sizable chunk of the economy and government, which they recycle among themselves (these clowns who go to sleep in one party and wake up active in another party) and their cronies, as validated by the most recent revelations of the present administration. They are plagued with stupendous wealth, corrupt enrichment, and a mindless and fundamental lack of perception in the execution of policies that would serve the needs of us all.

Each successive administration has only succeeded in displaying a flagrant lack of sensitivity and perception to execute policies that would cater to the large percentage of the population that is economically challenged, thriving on the proceeds of a meagre financial base. I just hope a zealot somewhere does not come back with the government’s welfare palliative post–COVID-19 pandemic.

Cut off from the machinery of government because of the self-serving and corrupt officials that were “elected” (read : foisted on us) to represent our interests, I am still desperately searching for a way to access mine. Sorry, folks, the poor exist among us, not poor in spirit, but poor due to the unfriendly economic environment in which we live. Poverty is so strident, it binds your lips and fists with manacles of pained longsuffering.

A World Bank Poverty Assessment Report quoted from an online source reported that the number of poor Nigerians is projected to hit 95.1 million in the last quarter of 2022. No self-respecting man agrees to bear that name anymore in an attempt to conceal the reality of his existence. Like the Biblical Job, they have adopted the golden rule of survival: manage. They vociferously refuse to answer to a name they find derogatory and demeaning and would attack any attempt to pin that name on them.

Try it. So they are most definitely not poor in spirit, but poor due to the circumstances in which we live. Poverty is real. It is merely convenient to close our eyes to the fact that people in poverty are in our midst. The benchmark for our economy is driven by the premise that the middle class is the bottom-line for economic survival.

The pricing of the basic necessities of life – housing, clothes, goods in the market, fees in the better managed public and private schools – bares us out. The core of this generation is right there at the bottom of the value chain, hidden away from a conscience that is long dead. Away from the discerning technocrat intent on mending fences to eliminate the eyesores that cling to the poor’s shelters.

They live in those shanties (in Port Harcourt it is called “bacha”) at the periphery of each community, which we associate with street hustling, crime, cultism, and every malaise of the underworld. The underdog is the man who though he attended secondary school could not continue to that bastion of Nigerian civility – the university.

Hence, in the fine lines of class distinction in the lower echelon of society, we glibly ignore this nonentity, the faceless mass, because of their perceived ignorance at the importance of education, turning up our upper class noses around this “dreg”. The upstart that upped and left the village for the big city and just never made it “big” or into a conventional career in spite of his constantly banging his head against doors firmly shut in his face by each progressively unfriendly policy that says: “5000 teachers to be employed by the Government, Police Recruitment Nationwide, Resident Doctors on Strike Nationwide.”

The jobs driven by the modicum of good luck that sent you through the hallowed gates of the “ivory tower” in spite of the same odds that battened this human “excrement” to hang around street corners to beg, hawk and peddle articles on a tray. They are that cleaning woman who speaks almost impeccable English when I allow her, that cobbler at the street junction, and the ice-cream vendor at my kid’s exclusive school.

These narratives are old but very much still ours. Incredulous? They mostly possess a Secondary School Certificate from some far-flung secondary school in the back-of-the-woods that threw up a sometime Federal Minister of Education, the present Councillor of his ward, a former crony of the “self-made” man and yet, since secondary school, his efforts have been as consistent as the rich pillars of society though admittedly not as “accomplished” as these stalwarts of society.

In Nigeria, we acknowledge only those who like us have the best education even if we started off at Nkike Community Grammar School, 4 Points, Balange Local Government Area. Those technocrats toasted by each successive administration as seasoned administrators, the World Bank Representative with quick fixes on how to turn the economy round – are the baseline we allow for educational indices.

None has gone searching among the murky waters of development implementation for the “lost” generation. Those intelligent with equally good potentials who never made it to the university. Those poor and unfulfilled Nigerians whom the unforgiving, ignorant society brands “failures, illiterates, dropouts”…mostly, should be our baseline for humanity.“

In the street economy, they typically choose to eschew crime, pursue respectability through perseverance in an unfriendly economic clime, to ensure the cloak of poverty is flung far from them. Those are the ones truly deserving of our consideration. In each society they mostly exist at the borders of respectability, plying their trade quietly with scraps of confidence from the constant attacks by the insensitive, career-driven mass who sneers at their efforts and mock their attempt at battering poverty in the secondary labour market.

Shelter is the basic need of each creature – a stake in the land- somewhere to hibernate and bloom in solitude. Nigeria is bereft of policies that will effectively cater for this percentage that is bursting at its seams. It is unbelievably difficult to cope with living in Nigeria. Nigerians ever class-conscious arrived in the 21st century with a demarcation between housing for the bourgeoisie and the poor.

The shyster of a landlord has priced houses – even the substandard variety which they almost always are – beyond the reach of the poor. Whole slums have sprouted in most of the states we have visited. The government bungles on like there is no housing problem in Nigeria. Affordable housing will reduce the prevalent crime rate, encourage education in the long run, promote our confidence in a government that betrays us every opportunity it gets.

whatever remains in the treasury”. For us on the street, whatever the reason, we must guard against our past mistakes. We are poor not cerebrally-challenged. Now is the time for the politicians to do their homework if they are so inclined. There is a crisis in housing for the poor looming in each state.

It would be a shame to continue to glibly wish it away. We must start with the provision of houses for the poor. Not the elite. Not the high and mighty. “We should only vote enbloc for those tested and trusted professionals with personal integrity and a proven track record whom we believe would put the needs of the poor right there at the top of the pack.

“We have all conveniently adopted escapism around the crux of the polity – an equitable distribution of resources and provision of amenities that directly address the need of the poor by prioritizing our needs as a country. No more mere face-saving remediation. Now is the time to use our vote wisely.“

The commonality of the man at the street corner who is banging his\her head against the insensitivity of the government will join the great hordes of the poor and needy in society to raise an awareness of this mindless, evil emptiness that yawns in our midst – affordable, good quality housing for the poor above all else.”

Frank-hanachor., a writer, consultant,early childhood education, youth development advisor, wrote from Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

