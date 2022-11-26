The Primate, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba, has urged security agencies to check proliferation of fire arms and illegal weapons in the hands of unauthorized individuals threatening national security.

Addressing the 2022 Anglican Annual Abuja Diocesan Evangelism programme, tagged “Carnival For Christ”, with the theme “Who art thou O Mountain?”, Derived from Zechariah 4 verse 7, Ndukuba said the present state of insecurity in the country, if not urgently addressed, would increase poverty level and hardship on citizenry.

He stressed that the situation is getting to the level where everyone would want to procure weapons for self defence.

The Anglican Primate said he believes that there is still a solution, if government at all levels could deal decisively with the current challenge for peace to reign in every part of the country.

Ndukuba urged Christians to still be fervent in prayers, in spite of all the security and economic challenges facing the nation, adding that there is still hope for a better Nigeria.

He also urged the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to insecurity, fuel crisis, collapse of the educational system and inflation in the country.

“In these uncertain times, we shall continue to pray and wait for the coming of the Lord and even as we wait, those who believe in Jesus Christ will continue to do great exploits, just like you are doing today.”

“The theme of the carnival has a message of hope and the carnival is also an avenue to thank God for keeping us up to this day.

“We have all come out to praise, dance and thank Him for his mercies.

“As Christians, we must rise to make a difference in our nation,” he said.

The Anglican Primate also appealed to Nigerians, irrespective of religion and tribe, to participate fully in the nation’s electoral process for credible leaders to emerge in next year’s general election.

Ndukuba reminded the congregation that it was only participation of all eligible voters that credible leaders could emerge.

In his sermon, the Anglican Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Right Reverend Aloysius Agbo, admonished Christians not to allow the present situation in the country to affect the spread of evangelism and be kind to one another, including non Christians.

Agbo said that the church would continue to seek the face of God for transformation and economic growth.

The programme featured Bible quiz competition, song renditions, arc-deceanory march-past and special prayers for the country. (NAN)

