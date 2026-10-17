Suspended Anglican Archbishop Ibezim, sues Church Primate

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — The Anglican Archbishop of the Province of the Niger and Bishop of the Diocese of Awka, Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, has instituted legal proceedings against the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry C. Ndukuba, challenging his alleged suspension and moves to subject him to disciplinary proceedings.

In an originating summons filed at the High Court of Anambra State, Awka Judicial Division, Ibezim is seeking the interpretation of relevant provisions of the 2020 Constitution and Canons of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) governing disciplinary proceedings against serving diocesan bishops.

Ndukuba is listed as the first defendant, while the Dean of the Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Blessing Enyindah, who chaired a visitation team to the Diocese of Awka, is the second defendant.

The suit challenges the legality of the visitation team, which Ibezim described as “illegally constituted” by the Primate in a letter dated June 17, 2026.

The archbishop is asking the court to determine the procedure for disciplining a serving diocesan bishop and the extent to which the church’s governing laws must be observed before any sanction can be imposed.

Specifically, Ibezim is seeking a declaration that the procedure for disciplining a serving diocesan bishop is provided for under sections 55 and 75 to 76 of the church’s 2020 Constitution, as well as sections 22 to 28 of Canon XVI.

He wants the court to affirm that the prescribed procedure must be strictly followed before any disciplinary measure, including suspension or removal from office as Bishop of Awka and Archbishop of the Province of the Niger, can be imposed on him.

The claimant is also seeking a declaration that at least one of the 10 offences listed under section 1 of Canon XVI must be established before disciplinary action can lawfully be taken against him.

The provisions outline offences for which senior clerics, including the Primate, archbishops, bishops, priests and deacons, may be tried under the church’s disciplinary framework.

Ibezim is further asking the court to determine the proper interpretation and application of several constitutional and canonical provisions governing the duties, powers and responsibilities of various offices within the Church of Nigeria.

The provisions cited in the suit span Canons V, VI, VII, IX, XII, XIV, XV, XVI and XVII, reflecting the range of legal questions the claimant wants the court to resolve.

The defendants, whose address is given as St Matthias House, Plot 942, Ibrahim Waziri Crescent, Gudu District, Apo, Abuja, have 42 days from the date of service of the originating summons to enter an appearance.

Recall that in a letter dated October 13, 2026, Ndukuba conveyed the Church of Nigeria’s decision directing Ibezim to proceed on six months’ compulsory leave pending the conclusion of investigations into allegations involving the archbishop and the diocese.