Kwara APC: Oba leads peace committee to reconcile aggrieved members

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Elder statesman and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Oba AbdulRaheem, OFR, is leading a group of prominent Kwara indigenes to reconcile aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and mobilise support for the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group, known as the Kwara APC Peace Committee, held its inaugural meeting at AbdulRaheem’s residence in Ilorin on September 17, according to a statement made available to Vanguard by Oloriewe Raheem Adedoyin.

The statement said the committee was committed to resolving disagreements arising from the outcome of the APC primaries and promoting unity among party members.

AbdulRaheem, a former chairman of the Federal Character Commission, chairs the committee.

Other members include Dr Johnson Adewumi, an educationist, entrepreneur and founder of Thomas Adewumi University, Oko; former minister and former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Issa Bio Ibrahim; and former Secretary to the Kwara State Government and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. AbdulGaniyu Cook Olododo.

The committee also comprises Adedoyin, a veteran journalist and Africa representative on the Executive Board of the International Press Institute; former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Ezekiel Issa; elder statesman and member of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Pastor John Dara; and former Federal Character Commission member, Hon. James Jiya Kolo.

According to the statement, the committee intends to serve as a voice of conscience among APC leaders by addressing internal grievances and promoting the achievements of the administrations of President Bola Tinubu and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

It said the group had reached out to some aggrieved political leaders and influential stakeholders to encourage reconciliation and forge a common front ahead of the elections.

The committee is also canvassing support for the APC’s governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi, and other candidates of the party in the state.

The statement said the initiative was aimed at securing the backing of party stakeholders for the candidates and strengthening cohesion within the APC ahead of the general elections.