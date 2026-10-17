Police rescue baby allegedly sold by mother for N2m

Nigeria Police

The Police Command in Oyo State has rescued a one-month-old baby girl, allegedly sold by her mother for N2 million to one Folawewo in Ido Local Government Area of Ibadan.

The Police Publicity Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

Ayanlade alleged that the health facility owner facilitated the sale of the baby girl after her mother delivered there.

The PPRO said that a woman, Mary Amos, reported the incident to the police on Thursday, at about 6.00 p.m.

The complainant, said the police spokesperson, claimed that her 23-year-old daughter gave birth to a baby girl on Sept. 6 at Ebepraise Health Centre, Ido.

“She further reported that her daughter disappeared with the baby about seven days after delivery and could not provide a satisfactory account of the child’s whereabouts, raising suspicions that the baby might have been sold.

“Acting on the report, police operatives arrested the baby’s mother for questioning.

“She confessed during interrogation that the owner of the health facility and one Oludunni lured her into the arrangement and facilitated the sale of the baby to one Folawewo,” he said.

Ayanlade said investigations later revealed that the baby’s mother received N1 million of the N2 million, while the health facility owner and Oludunni received N500,000 each.

According to him, the one-month-old baby girl has been rescued, and efforts are currently ongoing to arrest the buyer of the baby, Folawemo, and all other persons involved to face justice.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting children and other vulnerable persons.

He also urged members of the public to promptly report any suspected cases of child trafficking and related offences. (NAN)