Anglican Church suspends Archbishop Ibezim of Awka for 6 months

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anglican Bishop of Awka, and Metropolitan Archbishop on the Niger, Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim, has been suspended from office and directed not to embark on church activities.

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Henry. Ndukuba, who announced the suspension, directed Ibezim, to proceed on six months’ leave with immediate effect while investigations into allegations and recent developments in the diocese commence.

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Ibezim was also barred from officiating any activities of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), the Province of the Niger or the Anglican Diocese of Awka throughout the period of his leave.

Ndukuba, in a letter dated Tuesday, October 13, 2026, also announced the appointment of the Bishop of the Diocese of Aguata, the Rt. Rev. Samuel Ezeofor, as Supervising Bishop of the Diocese of Awka and Coordinating Bishop of the Province of the Niger during Ibezim’s absence.

The letter, addressed to Ibezim, stated that the decision followed recent developments in the Diocese of Awka, where the archbishop had been at the centre of various allegations and events which, according to the Primate, had raised concerns about the integrity and reputation of the Church of Nigeria.

Primate further cited a meeting with Ibezim on October 9, during which the visitation team’s report was discussed, as part of the circumstances preceding the decision.

According to the letter, the action was taken pursuant to Section 29(1) of Chapter V of the Constitution and Canons of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), 2020, which grants the Primate general authority and supervision over the Church and its inherent powers.

Ndukuba explained that the administrative measure was intended to allow a fair and thorough investigation into the allegations, while creating room for the restoration of peace and reconciliation in the Diocese of Awka.

He specifically clarified that the leave did not constitute a disciplinary sanction, but was an administrative step to facilitate an impartial inquiry into the state of affairs in the diocese.

The letter directed Ibezim to proceed on leave for an initial period of six months, or such other revised period as the Church leadership might consider necessary.

During the period, Ezeofor is to assume and exercise episcopal responsibilities and oversight of both the Diocese of Awka and the Province of the Niger.

The Primate further instructed him to prepare for and effect an immediate handover of his responsibilities to Ezeofor at his office before leaving.

Copies of the letter were also copied to Ezeofor, the Chancellor and Registrar of the Church of Nigeria, the Provincial Council of the Province of the Niger and the Diocesan Board of the Diocese of Awka.

Although the letter did not specify the nature of the allegations against Ibezim or provide details of the findings contained in the visitation team’s report, it was gathered that Archbishop Ibezim was recently accused of acting in some ways without authorization by the church.