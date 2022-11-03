Shettima addressing Arewa community in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

All Progressives Congress, APC, Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator, Kashim Shettima, and Kano State Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje have commissioned an Arewa House in Lagos with the aim to facilitate electoral victory for all party’s candidates in the state.

Shettima, who spoke in Hausa, had earlier visited Arewa community in Alaba Rago, Ojo area of the state, stressing the need for the community to speak with one voice in respect of electing the party’s Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu as president and continuation of the state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s mandate, as well as all APC candidates in the state.

Shettima said 2023 would be a payback time for Tinubu in the North, given that the APC presidential standard bearer had backed candidates from North in previous national elections.

Shettima also donated N10 million to support the activities of the Arewa community ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Arewa House located in Somolu, along Ikorodu Road area of the state, the APC vice presidential candidate, described Tinubu, as a detribalized politician who had supported candidates from different ethnics in past general elections.

“Asiwaju’s trajectory from 2007,2011,2015 and 2019 when he gave his all to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory shows he has been a detribalized Nigerian ever since. We must do all we can to ensure his victory come February 2023,″ Shettima said.

He pledged to work with the Chairman of Lagos APC Arewa Community, Engr Abdullahi Saadu on campaign activities, acknowledging the mobilisation prowess of the Arewa leader.

Also, Ganduje, stressed that Tinubu is a patriotic politician, saying that” Tinubu has been able to ensure peace among diverse cultures in Lagos.

“The peace enjoyed in Lagos today with diverse cultures cohabiting without friction is part of his legacy. Tinubu has quality more than Atiku. Forcing yourself to do something is better than you been forced to do something”, said Ganduje.

In his remarks, Saadu charged all members of Arewa community to get their PVCS ready in order to vote APC candidates across board.

”We all are going to use our PVC to vote our candidates all the way,” Saadu stated.

RELATED NEWS