Olu of Warri makes historic vehicle  drive into  Ode Itsekiri  

By Jimitota Onoyume

The Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III on Tuesday for the first time drove into Ode Itsekiri, ancestral home of Itsekiri nation in Warri south local government area, Delta state.

It was the first time the monarch drove in a vehicle into Ode Itsekiri since ascension of the throne of his forebears nearly three years ago.

The community currently is not accessible by road from Warri. Vanguard gathered that a road project to the community started over ten years ago with the project about 70 percent completed. The road to the community will run through about 16 bridges.

Secretary of the Warri council of Chiefs,Chief Eugene Ikomi who was among others on the trip with the monarch said on his face book wall that they got on a Pontoon at Jalla to Ugbodede community and from there drove to Ode Itsekiri in barely fifteen minutes.

“We actually drove from Warri Township to Ode-Itsekiri (Big Warri)

“We crossed several bridges after being lifted by a Pontoon from Ijala to Ugbodede from whence we commenced a Fifteen Minutes drive to the Itsekiri Ancestral Home.

“Am glad to be part of this Historic trip.

“God bless Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR the Olu of Warri.”, he said.

The trip by the monarch and his entourage elicited jubilation in Ode Itsekiri and across all Itsekiri communities as it signaled hope that the town would soon be completely accessible by road from Warri.

A video of the trip showed about four SUV vehicles , two security patrol vehicles driving out of the Aghofen ( Palace) in Ode Itsekiri. Four Mobile policemen were seen running slowly by the side of one of the SUV’s apparently conveying the monarch.

Two other Hilux vehicles belonging to the road construction firm handling the project also drove towards another direction in the community.

” We are praying for the road to be completed soonest. This tour of the road by the Olu of Warri will speed up work on the road project. ” Misan , a resident in Ubeji, Warri said.

Alero who resides in Ugbuwangwe,Warri said when the road is completed it will be easy for people to shuttle between Warri and Ode Itsekiri, adding that it will step up economic activities in the community.