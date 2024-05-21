Kano Assembly moves to revisit emirate council laws

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State House of Assembly has moved to revisit and amend the Kano state Emirate Council law 2019 and Kano State Emirate amendment law 2023.

The house agreed to recall the laws following a motion of urgency and public importance interest moved by the majority leader of the house, Alhaji Lawan Hussaini during today’s plenary session presided over by the speaker Rt. Hon. Jibril Isma’il Falgore.

Hussaini, who doubles as member representing Dala Constituency, in the motion sought the permission of the lawmakers to call the laws for the amendment and that which was seconded by member representing Dawakin Kudu Constituency, Shu’aibu Rabi’u.

In his words on the floor of the house, “I hereby rise to seek the permission of this great house to allow me call the Kano State Emirate Council Law of 2019 along with the Kano Emirate Council Law Amendment of 2023 for an amendment,” Hussaini said.

The house presided over by the speaker, Rt. Hon. Jibril Isma’il Falgore however, granted his request and adjourned the plenary session.

Recall that the immediate past administration of former governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had amended the emirate law which paved way for the splitting of Kano Emirate and creation of additional emirates namely Bichi, Gaya, Karaye and Rano in the state.

After splitting the emirate, the former governor also dethroned the Emir, Sanusi Muhammad II appointed by his predecessor, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

Upon assumption of office of the incumbent Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, his godfather, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso had hinted that the emirate issues will be revisited.

However, the unfolding development had left residents in palpable fear and uncertainty on what will transpire with the recent move to amend the laws.