By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta—A 30-year-old Prophet, Joseph Ogundeji, of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Ajuwon in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command, for defiling two under-age sisters, who are members of his church.

The suspect, according to a statement by the command image maker, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested on November 11, 2022, following a complaint lodged at Ajuwon divisional headquarters by the father of the two underage girls.

Oyeyemi said the victims’ father reported that he discovered that his 16 year- old daughter is pregnant, and when he inquired to know who was responsible for the pregnancy, it was discovered that the prophet was the one who impregnated her.

Following the report, the DPO, Ajuwon division, SP Andrew Akinseye, detailed his detectives to effect the arrest of the randy prophet, Oyeyemi said.

“On interrogation, the prophet admitted that he committed the crime and, in the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the said prophet did not only have carnal knowledge of the 16 years old girl, but also defiled the victim’s 13-year-old younger sister too.”

The two victims informed the police that whenever they had a vigil in the church, the prophet who lives very close to the church will ask them to go and stay in his house after the vigil which always comes to an end around 3 am.

They stated further that anytime they stay in the prophet’s house, he used to give them something to lick, and after licking it, they will sleep off, only to wake up and discover that the prophet had had sex with them.

When asked why they didn’t inform their parents, the victims informed the police that the suspect threatened to kill anyone of them that let the cat out of the bag.

