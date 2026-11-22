Gumi

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has called for the immediate removal of any Emir found guilty of immoral conduct, saying such action is necessary to protect the integrity and credibility of traditional institutions.

Gumi made the call in a Facebook post on Sunday, stressing that traditional rulers must uphold high standards of conduct befitting the positions they occupy.

He said any Emir found culpable of immoral behaviour should be removed and replaced without delay to preserve the dignity of the traditional institution.

“Any Emir found guilty of immoral conduct should be removed and replaced immediately to safeguard the integrity, dignity and credibility of the traditional institution,” he said.

The cleric’s position underscores the need for accountability among traditional rulers, whose authority and influence in their communities depend significantly on public trust, moral standing and respect for established customs.

Traditional institutions remain important in community leadership, conflict resolution and the preservation of cultural and religious values, making the conduct of their occupants a matter of public concern.