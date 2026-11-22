President Tinubu

‎–Urges APC leaders to forgive one another, unite ahead of 2027 polls

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‎By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

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‎ABUJA –PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Sunday in Lagos underscored the virtue of forgiveness at a prayer session organised in his honour by his extended family, urging APC leaders to forgive one another and seek reconciliation.

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‎His message was specifically directed at his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Alhaji Ibrahim Kabiru Masari, and former Defence Minister, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, both of whom were in the audience at the hall of the Yoruba Tennis Club, where the President spoke.

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‎Apparently reacting to reports of a quarrel between Governor Dikko Umar Radda and Masari in Katsina State, President Tinubu urged Masari to go back home to reconcile with his governor.

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‎ “Alhaji Kabiru Masari, go back home and reconcile with everybody. That is the President’s order. When you finish that, you move to Jigawa. You move to other places and reconcile them, beg them because we have to reconcile and every anger must dissipate and evaporate,” the President said.

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‎He also gave the same order to Badaru, the former governor of Jigawa State.

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‎President Tinubu appealed to all APC leaders to set aside personal differences, strengthen internal cohesion, and work collectively to consolidate his administration’s gains ahead of the 2027 elections.

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‎The President thanked the organisers of the Islamic prayer session and clerics who prayed for him, his administration, and Nigeria.

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‎He thanked God for his victory in the 2023 presidential election, despite formidable obstacles.

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‎”People cried. People suffered. People died. People had no five naira in their pockets because their money was in the bank and they couldn’t get it out. There was also no fuel.

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‎”We invoked the spirit of Almighty Allah and said, ‘Kun faya kun (‘Be, and it becomes’). It got us there, and we have the presidency. Allah gives power to whom he wants, and he takes it from whoever he wants,” the President said.

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‎The prayer session was attended by Muslim and Christian Clerics as well as Governors of Lagos, Kaduna, Kwara, Ogun, and Imo States.

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‎Other dignitaries in attendance included National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, and Lagos Deputy Governor Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat.

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‎Also present were the Minister of Education, Mr Tunji Alausa; Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla; the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), Dr Nasturah Ashir Sharriff; the Tinubu family members and party faithful.

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‎The President recalled that he invoked “Emilokan’s spirit (it is my turn) in 2022. It is now your turn (Eyinlokan) to make the re-election possible.”

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‎He appealed to Lagosians to come out en masse on Election Day to exercise their right to vote.

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‎”The challenge of today is much easier than that of yesterday, but we cannot take it for granted. You must knock on your neighbour’s door, tell them to collect their PVC. If you have PVC, you have the power of January 16th and February 6th, and that’s what I want to ask you to exercise,” the President said.

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‎”We must generate enough votes to overwhelm the opponents,” he emphasised.

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‎He reaffirmed his commitment to providing purposeful leadership, strengthening national unity and justice, and building a prosperous country for all Nigerians.

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‎Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State described the President as an epitome of justice, fairness, equity, and inclusive governance, calling these virtues essential pillars for building a united, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria.

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‎Former Governor of Jigawa, Badaru Abubakar, said Northerners appreciated President Tinubu’s support for the late former President Muhammadu Buhari in his 2015 and 2019 election victories.

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‎Badaru urged Northern voters to reciprocate the gesture and help the President consolidate the administration’s achievements so far.

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‎The Chairman of the occasion and elder statesman, 94-year-old Alhaji Lateef Femi Okunnu, promised to canvass and vote for the President on January 16, 2027.

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‎He said the President has done a lot to be re-elected.

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‎The elder statesman also emphasised the need to uphold justice, saying that the Tinubu administration is focusing on the economy and infrastructure, especially the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, as well as strengthening the naira and foreign reserves.

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‎In their vote of thanks, representatives of the Tinubu family, Alhaji Rafiu Tinubu and Alhaja Iyalode Bintu Tinubu, thanked God for the family’s blessings and urged Nigerians to support the President in his determination to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

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‎Rev. Honsu Oluremi, Chairman of Lagos State Government House Chapel, referenced the Bible and urged the people to always pray for leaders’ success.

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‎The Coordinator of the Prayer session and the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla, while reading from the holy Qur’an, asked Allah to grant the President success in his affairs and good health.