Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has warned that President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms could be difficult to sustain if he fails to secure re-election in 2027.

Wike said the president needed another term to consolidate the policies introduced by his administration, arguing that Nigeria was beginning to move towards economic recovery and prosperity despite the initial hardship caused by the reforms.

The minister spoke on Sunday during a thanksgiving service at St Peter’s Anglican Church in Rumueprikom, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He said Tinubu had taken courageous decisions to address the country’s economic challenges, particularly the removal of petrol subsidy, which he acknowledged came with difficulties for Nigerians.

According to Wike, abandoning the president’s policies before their benefits fully materialise could undermine the progress made so far.

“This country was on the verge of collapse. But by the grace of God, He gave us somebody who is courageous,” he said.

Wike argued that the country was entering a phase where the foundations laid by the administration could begin yielding positive results, stressing the importance of continuity.

“He has laid his foundation; now it’s time for prosperity. If we don’t re-elect him, then it will be difficult to stabilise what he has done,” the minister said.

He also cited improvements in the university system, claiming that strikes over unpaid entitlements, which previously disrupted academic activities, had become less frequent under Tinubu.

The minister further recalled the difficulties pensioners faced in receiving their payments, saying the president’s decisions had helped address some of the challenges confronting the country.

Wike called on Nigerians across religious divides to support Tinubu’s re-election, insisting that the president needed votes from Christians, Muslims and traditional worshippers.

“I am not a native doctor, but I need their votes now. I need everybody’s votes because I know they are registered voters. The Muslims, I need their votes too. The Christians like you, we need your votes,” he said.

He also dismissed claims of religious imbalance in the administration’s appointments, arguing that Christians had received better representation under Tinubu than in previous governments.

“Since Nigeria was created, we have never had the kind of appointments that are going on in this country now,” Wike said.