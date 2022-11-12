By Ada Osadebe

Controversial street singer Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable is set to marry his pregnant lover, Keji.

Vanguard gathered that the singer had also made some advancement by introducing her to his previous wife, Bewaji whom he wedded months ago.

This was coming after he allegedly brought the pregnant lady to live with him and his family.

Meanwhile, Bewaji upon receiving the news, got furious but was begged by family members before she eventually agreed to let things go.

According to report, Portable met Keji at a birthday party, before he confirming his plans of getting married to her.

A source said, “The name of the girl is ‘Keji’, and he has been dating her for about eight months.

“They met between January and February at the party of a guy nicknamed, ‘Ogo Hookup’, in Agege, Lagos.

“He actually plans to marry her.

“The girl is the fourth girl in his life. He also has another lady called Asabi, and she is pregnant as well.

“Bewaji got angry because she had been with Portable before he became popular.”

