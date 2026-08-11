Osun election: ADC’s Salaam vows to build on past governors’ achievements

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the Osun State governorship election, Najeem Salaam, has said his experience in governance and academic background make him qualified to lead the state.

Salaam spoke during the Arise Television townhall for governorship candidates ahead of Saturday’s election, explaining that he was seeking the governorship to build on the achievements of previous administrations and address the state’s current challenges.

“I’m contesting to build on achievement of past governments that did it well and to correct the challenges that we have today,” Salaam said.

He said his administration, if elected, would focus on closing identified gaps in governance and developing the state while ensuring that government remained accountable to the people.

“I’m going to develop Osun in a better way and give people the government that belong to them to tell the whole world that my own government is going to be a people-centred government,” he said.

The ADC candidate also cited his academic qualifications and experience in public administration as part of the reasons he believes he is suited for the position.

“My doctorate degree is not an honorary. It’s a doctor of philosophy in political science. I read political science in my first degree, second degree, and up to the PhD level by government,” he said.

Salaam said his educational background, exposure and years of involvement in governance had equipped him with the experience required to improve the state.

“My exposure, my educational background, and my involvement in government, in governance over the years, the experience that I’ve gathered to do some things, to correct some things, and build on the good one, I think for this, I’m more than qualified, and to be the governor of the state,” he said.

He said his objective was to build on what previous administrations had done well while correcting areas where the state had experienced shortcomings.

“For me to build a better tomorrow, today and tomorrow, I’m going to fill in the gap that I observe are necessary to correct,” Salaam said.