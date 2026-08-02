Get set for a new beginning, by Funmi Komolafe

Congratulations! We made it to the eight-month of the year. By the Grace of God, this month would be a new beginning of things that would give us joy in the name of Jesus.

Having gone through the seven months of the year, it is time to get set for a new beginning.

Put behind you what you were unable to achieve in the first seven months and begin to look forward to ending this year joyfully.

Beloved, the God of perfection is working on your issue. If you believe, your mind should be at rest.

When your mind is at rest because you enjoy the peace of the Lord, people will see you radiate joy.

It is time to be determined to change your story.

If you have used the first seven months of the year praying for a particular thing, begin to look away from it as the new beginning that God has planned for you.

You may ask why? The answer is simple. You are not the miracle worker so why worry about when and how he miracle would manifest.

Leave that to the LORD.

If you have prayed, fasted, given thanks and you continue to worship and serve the LORD, let your mind be at rest.

You may need to ask for the mercy of God for your mind to be at rest.

Brethren, those that enjoy the mercy of the Lord are usually at peace.

Isaiah 14 vs.1 ( KJV): “ For the LORD will have mercy on Jacob, and will yet choose Israel, and set them in their own land: and the strangers shall be joined with them, and they shall cleave to the house of Jacob”.

Are you worried about when you will get married, or when children will be born into your home, or you worry about when God will elevate you? Fear, not God will settle you.

We have the assurance of the Lord in verse 3 of the same chapter. It says, “ And it shall come to pass in the day that the LORD shall give thee rest from thy sorrow, and from thy fear, and from the hard bondage wherein thou wast made to serve”.

In other words, God is able to give you rest from whatever gives you sleepless nights. Where you have been mocked, God is able to shut the mouth of your mockers.

Hannah had rest from Penninah’s provocation when Samuel arrived. She testified to a new beginning. Her story changed.

For someone in that condition reading this article today, I say to you, in the name of Jesus, your Samuel is on the way.

Perhaps, everyone calls you aunty because you remain single, very soon, because the Lord will end sorrow in your life, you will soon have a new identity in the name of Jesus.

Beloved don’t accept stagnation . It is not of the LORD.

Jeremiah 50 vs. 33: tells us the attitude of God stagnation and oppression.

It states: “ Thus saith the LORD of hosts; The children of Israel and the children of Judah are oppressed together: and all that took them captives held them fast; they refused to let them go”.

What ever keeps you at a point, making life unpleasant has held you captive. It is a form of oppression especially if you have tried all means and the situation remains the same.

Verse 34:” Their Redeemer is strong; the LORD of hosts is his name: he shall thoroughly plead their cause, that he may give rest to the land, and disquiet the inhabitants of Babylon”.

The word of God assures you that your Redeemer is strong. God is stronger than whatever worries you and that means you will overcome.

My prayer for you is that before the year ends, your story will change for the best.

Have you been sitting in darkness overshadowed by worries? The light of the LORD is available to overcome darkness in your life.

Deuteronomy 1 vs.6 -8 : also tells us that God does not like stagnation. He wants us to move forward and enjoy the goodness of the land that he has provided for us.

“ The LORD our God spake unto us in Horeb, saying, Ye have dwelt long enough in this mount:

Turn you, and take your journey, and go to the mount of the Amorites, and unto all the places nigh thereunto, in the plain, in the hills, and in the vale, and in the south, and by the sea side, to the land of Canaanites, and unto Lebanon, unto the great rive, and the river Euphrates.

Behold, I have set the land before you: go in and possess the land which the LORD sware unto your fathers, Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, to give unto them and to their seed after them”.

By now you should be convinced that the Almighty God does not want his children to remain at a spot without progress.

To progress is to move forward. May the Holy Spirit propel you forward in every good area of life in Jesus name.

Brethren, its time to begin to prepare for the celebration of freedom from any type of bondage.

Begin to sing victory songs. Worship the LORD at all times.

When you do this, mockers are likely to wonder why you are happy.

It is because what you have seen as your coming days of joy, they haven’t seen.

The more you worship God, the more the devil and his demons get angry but at a point, the power of God will set you free.

A popular song is “ I am moving forward, Hallelujah Amen, in the name of Jesus , Hallelujah Amen.

You may think you are just singing but what you are actually calling on the power of the Almighty God to relocate you, to settle you in a green pasture.

As you move physically while singing, you are moving forward in the spiritual realm and within a short time, what you lack over the years, will become more than enough.

I’ll share the testimony of a lady who waited on the Lord for about two decades to have children.

One night, a voice told her in her dream that “ you will never have children in this marriage”.

Immediately, another voice responded, “ You are a liar”.

I don’t need to tell you that the forces that the two voices represent.

I can tell you though that the voice that called the other one a liar is of God.

How do I know? It is because God wants us to have children and no force on earth on beneath the earth can stop the fulfillment of the word of God.

The woman never stopped trusting that God.

One day, while, praying, the Holy Spirit spoke to her saying; “ I will fill your home with children”.

It was not long after that her Samuel was born and other children followed.

Isn’t our God awesome? Indeed the Lord is awesome.

Brethren to have rest from challenges, create time to be at the 74th Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of GOD due to hold from August 3, 2026 to August 9, 2026 at the Redemption City along the Lagos Ibadan expressway.

May the LORD give you rest from all worries this season.

It shall end in Praise.