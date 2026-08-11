Osun people’ll vote for me to end thuggery, restore peace — ADC’s Salaam

By Enitan Abdultawab

The African Democratic Congress governorship candidate in Osun State, Najeem Salaam, has expressed confidence that voters will back him in Saturday’s election, saying his track record makes him the candidate best placed to end political thuggery and restore peace in the state

Speaking at Arise News’ Town Hall ahead of the election, Salaam said Osun residents were tired of political violence and would support the candidate and party they believed could guarantee peace.

“Osun people do not want thuggery again because they see us and study as the most peaceful party. They also know the only candidate that can bring peace is Najeem Salam and the only party that can bring peace is the ADC,” he said.

The former lawmaker alleged that political violence and the proliferation of weapons remained major concerns in the state, warning that choosing other candidates could worsen existing tensions.

“Osun people know that if they give it to A or B, they will fight. I can tell you that Osun is filled with thuggery and ammunition. So, we will bring peace,” Salaam said.

He said his ambition was to build a better future for Osun residents through good governance, human development and policies targeted at improving the lives of the people.

“To build a better today and tomorrow for Osun. I go in to develop Osun in a better way, give people what belongs to them. I am more than fit than any other governor,” he said.

Salaam also described himself as a reserved politician who relies on research and planning, saying the policies contained in his 10-point agenda were realistic and achievable.

“I am a very reserved person. I conduct research and all that constitute them in my ten-point agenda are doable. It is codified for people that would have access to it. I have been in government and I know how we did,” he said.

The ADC candidate further highlighted his grassroots political experience, saying he began his political career at the local government level and had spent years engaging with communities and understanding their needs.

“I started my political career from the local government. I have been looking after people and I know their needs. If I have the opportunity, I will serve humanity,” Salaam said.

He said his experience in government, grassroots engagement and policy agenda had prepared him to lead Osun, adding that restoring peace would be a major priority of his administration if elected.