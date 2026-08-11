‘Keep dream alive’, Nnadozie hopeful for World Cup qualification after WAFCON setback

Nnadozie/ CREDIT: Instagram

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie remains optimistic that Nigeria can still qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, despite failing to secure automatic qualification at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria must now take the play-off route, beginning with a decisive clash against South Africa’s Bayana Bayana on Thursday. The winner of that encounter will advance further in the FIFA play-off pathway toward a place at the global tournament.

Nnadozie delivered a message of resilience to her teammates and supporters via her Instagram account on Tuesday. She expressed gratitude for the journey so far while acknowledging the disappointment of the recent result.

“Not the result we wanted but always thankful for the journey. One more huddle to keep the dream alive. We keep going regardless,” she wrote.

A defeat against South Africa would leave Nigeria facing the prospect of missing a Women’s World Cup for the first time since the team’s debut at the inaugural tournament in 1991.

Nigeria has been a consistent presence at the FIFA Women’s World Cup for more than three decades and remains one of Africa’s strongest sides.