The youth wing of Ochetoha K’Idoma Worldwide, the apex socio-cultural group of the Idoma people of Nigeria, on Thursday, unveiled serial entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr Peter Adejoh as its Patron.

Dr Adejoh was decorated as the Patron of the organisation at a brief ceremony held at Plush Hotel, Abuja.

President of the Ochetoha K’Idoma Youth Wing, Comrade Gideon Obande, who led his team to the unveiling ceremony, described Adejoh as a pacesetter and trailblazer, whose benevolence has touched many Idoma youths.

Shortly before his speech, Comrade Obande presented a medal of excellence on behalf of Idoma youths to Adejoh for always coming through and welcoming Idoma youths with open arms.

He said the decision to present the medal before his speech was significant and prophetic, stressing that the awardee would not retrogress in his business and career.

His words, “It took us about a year to decide on who would be our Patron in this organisation. The reason is not far-fetched because we are very careful not to make a mistake in who becomes what in this group because of our future.

“A lot of youth-driven organisations are carried away by age, portfolios and titles. But for us in Ochetoha K’Idoma Youth Wing, our site outlives our generation. Our site is about the tomorrow of our land.

“Within our years in office, we have been able to make the organisation a mouthpiece of Idoma people.

“So, choosing you today as our Patron is because you are closer to our generation.

“You have bridged the gap and shown a lot of us the way.”

Obande lauded Adejoh for empowering about nine Idoma youths at the last Idoma Professionals Roundtable in Abuja.

He said most of the beneficiaries are doing well in their various offices.

Speaking shortly after he was decorated with Idoma traditional attires, Adejoh appreciated the organization for finding him worthy for the position out of numerous Idoma sons and daughters across the globe.

He promised not to relent on his oars, adding that the honour would spur him to do more.

