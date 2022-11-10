By Efosa Taiwo

Costa Rica defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-0 in an international friendly game in the early hours of Thursday morning.

This was the first encounter between both sides at the senior level.

The Super Eagles who were led by Coach Salisu Yusuf paraded home-based players in the encounter played at the Estadio Nacional de in San Jose.

Costa Rica who are bound for the World Cup opened the scoring in the 7th minute via Oscar Duarte after former Arsenal forward set him up.

Kendall Waston then popped up in the second half to seal the win for the North Americans with Campbell yet again a provider.

The win sees Costa Rica return to winning ways after playing a 2-2 draw with South Korea in their last international outing in September.

The Ticos are drawn in Group E along with former world champions, Spain and Germany with Japan completing the rest of the cast.

The Super Eagles who are winless in their last three games will now look forward to their blockbuster friendly against the A Selecao of Portugal on 17th November.

