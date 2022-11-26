By Prince Okafor

International travellers currently at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, might not be able to travel out of the country.

This is coming against the backdrop of a system break down at the Lagos airport.

Vanguard gathered that most of the systems at the airports are currently down forcing airlines to issue air tickets manually.

The development has hindered some travellers ability to access their boarding pass, thus creating chances of them missing their flights.

Most of the travellers were visibly agitated by the situation, while some are panicking,calling on the airport authority to come to their aide.

One of the travellers who spoke to Vanguard on the development, queried the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, competence on managing the airport system.

He said: “This is quite ridiculous. Why is FAAN exhibiting such level of incompetence. Imagine the queue here.

“Obviously, most of us will surely miss our flight today. Our boarding pass cannot be generated from the system, they are using manual means. It is sad.

“FAAN need to step up their game and address this issue as soon as possible. I cannot afford to pay additional fee for change of flight date.”

Meanwhile, FAAN confirmed that there is a system downtime currently at the airport.

According to the Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs. Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, “Truly there is a system downtime currently at the airport. I am not fully informed about the cause of the development, but our engineers are on ground working to stabilise the system.”

