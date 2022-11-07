Omoyele Sowore

Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore said his government will prioritise education and will make education free at all levels if elected president in 2023.

Sowore disclose this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

He said, “Free education is one of the key promises in our party manifesto. It is for every level. The money is there. I keep saying this to Nigerians and I say it with that knowledge of how they manage Nigeria’s economy.”

According to Sowore, the money siphoned from the country’s coffers in the past 16 years is “enough to have supported free education in this country or to have supported it for 50 years or 100 years ahead of now.”

Sowore noted that when compared with other oil-producing, particularly the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nigeria is lagging behind.

He said, “They provide free education for everybody. They even pay people to get married and we all started with the same oil that we are selling.

“But what we have been doing in Nigeria is corporate welfare and individual powerful people welfare,” he added.

Sowore also promised to decentralise the power sector if elected, saying the plan will generate about 24,000 megawatts of electricity in four years.

“With 24, 000 megawatts of electricity in four years, you would be creating nothing less than one to four million jobs,” Sowore explained.

“The private sector taking it over with stolen money is not working,” the 51-year-old said, claiming that “the privatisation thing is a scam. It is still Nigeria’s money stolen by them,” he said.

