By Ada Osadebe

BBNaija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke claimed she dreamt that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, won the 2023 presidential election.

The reality television personality shared her dream regarding the upcoming election on Thursday via her Twitter page, revealing who would win.

Read also: Soludo denies collecting $28m to blackmail Peter Obi

She emphasized the her aspirations do come true, urging others to pray and work harder.

She wrote, “I had a dream peter OBI won the 2023 presidential election, my dreams always come to pass, is possible guys.

“We can do this. P O is clear, let’s push and pray harder. We are close to making Nigeria great again.”

