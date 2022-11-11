This is the story of Nwachinemere Tobechi Daniel popularly known as Daniel Samuel is that of one born with riches but growing up, he watched his father donate and gave up all his riches to the growth of a church and depended on God.

Survival became a struggle for him and his family but Daniel Samuel had a strong determination to succeed and persistently worked toward it.

He had little interest in education but was patient enough to complete his secondary education.

He focused on self-development, learnt a lot of skills and looked for good opportunities.

Daniel Samuel is a cryptocurrency expert, and that turns him into a young millionaire and now an ambassador at TMT Night Club, Abuja.

He motivates youths around the world and has been a God-sent to many that he meets.

