Collapsed sections between Nbiama and Ahoada, Rivers state

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – NIGER Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has commenced repairs to restore vehicular movement on sections cut off by the flood on the stretch from Rivers, through Bayelsa to Delta states on the East-West Road.

Inspecting the restoration works at the failed stretch at Ihuike, Ahoada East Local Government Area, Rivers State, NDDC Acting Managing Director, Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, noted on Tuesday that the intervention has restored the link between Rivers and Bayelsa states.

Following site briefing by Mitchell Issa, Project Manager for SETRACO, contractor handling Rivers-Bayelsa-Delta Sections on the East West, Audu-Ohwavborua, said NDDC’s quick intervention was in response to the directive by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

He said, “We were here a week ago with the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs on the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari, who was concerned about the devastation caused by the flood. The day we visited, it was impossible for any vehicle to ply between Rivers and Bayelsa States.

“These are the kinds of things that the NDDC is created for, to intervene in critical situations. Now, there is some thoroughfare between Rivers and Bayelsa. Hopefully in the coming days there will be thoroughfare between Bayelsa and Delta states.

“The Ahoada section is already motorable. We expect more progress in the coming days in the interest of the people of the Niger Delta region that have endured a lot of pains on account of the flood.”

Project Manager, Issa, said the flood damage on the road is “Severe and huge. We mobilized our equipment to the very bad sections as soon as the flood receded. We are currently contending with three sections that are worst hit by the flood.”

“It is challenging because the road is acting like a dam to the floodwaters but we have been working on that and have got it under control. In one week, we hope to repair the bad sections and bring the road back to a motorable condition.”

