By Ezra Ukanwa

ABUJA—THE Federal Government, FG, has reaffirmed its commitment to boost Human Capacity Development, HCD, through investments in quality education across Nigeria.

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, represented by Ex Executive Secretary of Tertiary Trust Fund, TETFund, Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro, spoke, yesterday, during the commissioning of 30 computer systems Information Communication Technology, ICT, labs for students of Perfect Memorial School, Mwari, Bauchi State.

The ICT lab, remodeled by YouthHubAfrica, was funded as part of Huawei Technology Nigeria Limited’s Corporate Social Responsibility plans in Nigeria.

Huawei provided ICT facilities for students, and YouthHubAfrica remodeled one of the existing buildings into a modernized ICT Lab where its students can access digital education; building and expanding their digital skills and knowledge.

Gambari, while commending Huawei for the initiative, said the ICT labs offer an opportunity for students from Bauchi State to remain connected to the global world and have the requisite skills and knowledge to compete favorably globally.

Gambari, however, reiterated President’s commitment to prioritizing Human Capacity Development through investment in quality education across the country.

“Huawei’s approach is consistent with this philosophy, by providing high-quality facilities and ICT laboratories to open a scientific window for students. Huawei has been making positive contributions to the local community and setting a good model in Nigeria”, he said.

On his part, Managing Deputy Director, Huawei Technologies, Kelvin Yang, said: “the initiative would provide the youngsters with unparalleled resources for teaching, research, learning, and other academic needs. It is a demonstration of our collective goal to enhance ICT knowledge in the educational institution.”

While commending Gambari for his tremendous support, he, therefore, emphasized that “the federal government attached great importance to the cultivation of ICT talents, especially helping young students master ICT technology and knowledge, which is very important to the Nigerian people.”

In his opening remarks, Executive Director of YouthHub Africa, Rotimi Olawale, expressed optimism that the students of the citadel of learning benefitting from this initiative would emerge to become productive members of their community and at the forefront of the digital revolution in Africa.

Vanguard reports that the remodeled lab was equipped with 31 computers, 17 Uninterruptible Power Supply, UPS, one Projector, and one Projector Screen.

