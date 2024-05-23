Police rescue kidnapped minors in Zamfara after 19 months in captivity

File image.

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police at Force Headquarters, yesterday, announced the rescue of two minors, Maryam and Nana Asma’u, who were part of a family of four kidnapped in 2022

Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Victor Isuku, who made this known while handing them over to their father, said bandits kidnapped the mother of the minors, who was pregnant and two other siblings, pointing out that sometime in 2023, their mother escaped from captivity with two other siblings.

He said: “In November 2022, the quiet village of Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, was shattered by an act of violence that would forever change the lives of one family.

“Armed bandits, riding over 60 motorcycles, invaded the residence of Aminu Ardo, a member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly.

“In a brutal display of terror, they abducted his wife, Hauwa’u, and their four children, Maryam, Nana Asma’u, Ummul Khairi and Abdulrazaq.

“The abductees were taken to an unknown forest in Katsina State, enduring a harrowing journey by foot and motorcycle. Throughout their captivity, these children were sustained on meagre rations of maize and salt, drinking water from a nearby stream.

“While in captivity, Hauwa’u gave birth under extremely harsh condition, but tragically, the newborn did not survive. Despite the unbearable circumstances, Hauwa’u’s strength and resolve remained unbroken.

“One night, during the rainy season of 2023, she managed to unchain herself and escape with two of her children, Ummul Khairi and Abdulrazaq. However, Maryam and Nana Asma’u were left behind, still in the grip of their captors.”