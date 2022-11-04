By Efosa Taiwo

Costa Rica has unveiled a 26-man squad to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly clash between both teams.

The North Americans will take on Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles in a friendly in San Jose next week Thursday.

Among the most notable players in the squad are experienced goalkeeper, Keylor Navas, defender Oscar Duarte and former Arsenal striker, Joel Campbell.

A number of players who were part of the squad that made it to the quarter-finals at the 2024 World Cup in Russia were also included.

Luis Suarez’s side who are in Group E will start their campaign against Spain on November 23, then face Japan on November 27 and Germany on December 1.

THE FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (PSG, FRA), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (Lugo, ESP)

Defenders: Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Óscar Duarte (Al Wehda, SAU), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios, COL), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake, USA), Carlos Martínez (San Carlos), Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor, TUR), Ronald Matarrita (Cincinnati, USA), Daniel Chacon (Colorado Rapids, USA).

Midfielders : Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense), Anthony Hernández (Puntarenas), Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest, ENG) Jewison Bennette (Sunderland, ENG), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Grecia), Douglas López (Herediano), Álvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Gerson Torres (Herediano)

Attackers : Joel Campbell (León, MEX), Johan Venegas (Alajuelense), Anthony Contreras (Herediano)

