By Godfrey Bivbere & Gideon Nnaemezie

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has begun the process of conducting its 2022 Nigeria Living Standards Survey, NLSS, and the Nigerian Labour Force Survey, NLFS.

Speaking at the National Sensitisation Workshop for NLSS and NLFS yesterday in Abuja, the Statistician General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, NBS, Mr Semiu Adeniran, said that the planning process adopted the use of modern platforms and methodologies for designing and implementing both surveys.

He stated: “The major change to this round of the NLSS is the use of newly carved out digital enumeration area maps from the National Population Commission, for the selection of Clusters and subsequent household listing and the addition of new questions and modules on Remittances, Migration and Absentee Household members, Migration Aspiration, Social Cohesion, Petrol Subsidy, and Subjective wellbeing to the NLSS survey questionnaire.

“The NLFS however, has recorded more significant changes from the way it was being implemented previously.

“This new method of continuous data collection for the NLFS, will now produce headline national estimates of unemployment and other interesting labour force data, using the new hourly definition of one hour a week. While fully disaggregated state-level estimates will be generated at the end of 12-months of data collection.

“With this new concept and approach of conducting the NLFS, Nigeria will not only be setting a new standard in Africa for the conduct of the Labour Force Survey, but more importantly, we will be introducing a mechanism that will allow for the sustainable and uninterrupted reporting of labour market statistics in Nigeria, eliminating the observed gaps that usually plagued the old approach”.

RELATED NEWS