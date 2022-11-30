By Efosa Taiwo

Matthew Leckie was the hero on the night for Australia as they pipped Denmark 1-0 to qualify for the knockout phase of the 2022 World Cup.

The result sees them finish second on the table behind Group winners France tied on same points.

Although Denmark were the better side in the game with possession, the Australians got the three points needed to outdo Tunisia who won France but ended up with four points.

Leckie slotted the ball home in the second-half when it looked like both these sides would be exiting just three minutes after Tunisia took the lead against France.

The Australians held on to their slim lead despite pressure mounted on them from the Danish side.

Australia had only reached the knockout stages of a World Cup back in 2006.

The Soccerros will play the winners of Group C on Saturday.

