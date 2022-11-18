Hanks Anuku

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian-Ghanaian actor, Hanks Anuku has finally broken silence over to the disturbing video of himself that trended a few days back.

Recall that a viral video of the actor in an unpleasant and pitiable state surfaced online, which caused netizens and his colleagues to worry.

But, Anuku reacted to the alleged accusation on his Instagram story today.

The actor claimed the viral video was false, saying that he was doing fine.

He further stated that he hasn’t forgiven whoever raised the false alarm.

He said, “Stop writing crab about me and leave me alone. If they want to act a movie and they need help, come to me.

” I have been on set and those using those pictures are trying to ruin my image. May the Holyspirit forgive you. We shall hook up pretty soon.”

Meanwhile, Actress, Shan George, has confirmed that Nollywood veteran Hanks Anuku was fine, hale, and hearty.

According to her, Hanks was doing fine and was even on set with her in Asaba, Delta State, to play the role of a king in their forthcoming movie.

She posted some pictures and captioned them, “Three days ago in Asaba. Hanks is fine. We are on same set.”

