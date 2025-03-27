Some Nollywood colleagues were jealous of my shine – Hanks Anuku

By Precious Osadebe

Veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku has opened up about his experiences in the movie industry, alleging that some colleagues engaged in diabolic practices out of envy.

Anuku made this revelation during a recent appearance on the Nollywood Hardcore podcast, where he reflected on his relationships within the industry.

In a snippet from the interview, host Labista inquired about his interactions with fellow actors.

In response, Hanks Anuku claimed that some of them resorted to blackmailing him due to jealousy.

Stressing the need for love and unity, the actor urged people to support and uplift one another rather than resort to condemnation.

He said, “In life we must always keep space for falling down and standing up again, but in the industry, there are many staircases that were not well built. Even when you try to get up, someone is always out there trying to pull you down.

“It was a bit of diabolism in the industry, some people were dialogical, some people were envious and jealous of my shine, and I was blackmailed.

“In life even if you have a different opinion or heart of stone towards another man or woman, you should seek deliverance in church. We all need deliverance because we are not meant to condemn others.

“We are not meant to be condemned; we are meant to be loved. Just imagine, if I were truly what they claimed, God forbid would they love or be of help to that person who gave you joy, who made you laugh, who gave you sweetness of life somehow that you did not understand but loved it. What is the problem of loving one another there is no problem in that, we need to learn how to love one another.

“We need each other; we can’t do it alone. life is not going to end for me now because God is not finished with me yet.”

Vanguard News