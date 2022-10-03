By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Young Progressives Party, YPP, candidate Ifako-Ijaiye Federal Constituency, Buraimoh Peter Folajimi has said that insecurity will continue to persists in Nigeria if the country doesn’t address its large population.

This was even as he said for there to be a sustaining solution to Nigeria’s security situation, gainful employment must be the order of the day to fend for the large population.

Folajimi stated this in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Monday.

According to him, “It is indeed a shame that after 62 years of self-government, Nigeria is bedevilled by high-level insecurity, poor infrastructural development, unemployment, poverty, and regressive economic growth, to mention a few.

“62 years after independence, Nigeria, like a vehicle struggling to climb a hilly road, has yet to achieve its potential. Its large population has thus become a source of insecurity.

“With mass unemployment and overstretching of inadequate and poorly maintained infrastructure, many Nigerians have had to seek their fortunes abroad.

“Now more than ever we must be intentional about building our nation. We must be determined to get involved.”

He said building the country, requires a selfless determination to make Nigeria work.

On issue-based campaigns, Folajimi said “Now that the elections are upon us, I want the great people of Nigeria, especially the people Ifako-Ijaiye Federal Constituency, Lagos State, to consider this election as a means to get good government.

“A government that would truly reflect the needs and aspirations of the people. We urge you to get on the train of service to the people. And we are determined to begin the development of Nigeria from the grassroots through the Folaj for Ifako-Ijaiye movement.

“The onus is on all of us to make Nigeria work again, when we vote wisely, Nigeria will rise again.”

Emphasising the need for Nigeria to deal with corruption, he noted that corrupt acts must be publicly punished and honesty should be rewarded.

He said, “Change is possible. But first, there has to be a mental and moral reorientation. Who will start it? If the government is irresponsibly disconnected from its role, civil society organizations should take up the task. Religious organizations with their massive and committed followers have a role to play in reorientation and rebirth.

“For its part, the government has to truly commit to fighting corruption. Corruption has bled Nigeria to near death. It could cost up to 37 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030 if not dealt with immediately.

“When honesty is rewarded and corrupt acts are publicly punished, more Nigerians will more likely embrace honesty in their endeavors. Government should purge itself of corrupt elements and prosecute those found culpable,” he said.

