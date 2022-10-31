…Natasha says DSS must invite Yahaya Bello too

Yahaya Bello, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Kogi State Government has called on the leadership of security agencies in Nigeria to invite a Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, for questioning over alleged terrorism-related activities.

The Government said despite heavy security interventions by the present administration to rid the state of terrorism, it was worried that politicians had deliberately continued to groom terrorists in the state as well as import them from neighbouring states.

In a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, in Lokoja, the State Government alleged that Uduaghan had exhibited enough actions to be invited over terrorism-related activities, especially with the manner by which the PDP and organisations linked to her had been advocating for the release of an arrested terrorist called Safiu.

The statement read in part: “It is worrisome for the PDP that Natasha represents to come out openly to identify with Safiu, a terror suspect that is linked to the bloody attack on a church in Owo that led to the death of scores of worshipers.

“He is also linked to the dastardly attack on the Kuje Correctional Center as well as military formations within and outside of Kogi State.

“It was a thing of relief to the people of Kogi Central that security agencies were able to apprehend their Chief Tormentor. Criminality doesn’t know political party. A criminal is a criminal and should be treated as such.

“Prior to 2016, the Kogi Central Senatorial District was a terrorist den, with dangerous terrorist organisations having cells in the District and hundreds were maimed, many in broad daylight. The Government will not allow a continuation of the old order.

“The fact that they (PDP) claimed Safiu was their party member is an admission of strong links to him and his nefarious and deadly activities. As an administration, we are witnessing a surge in criminality in Kogi Central.

“Available data shows that Kogi Central today accounts for 51.2% of the total crime rate in Kogi State. With the billions of naira we have invested in strengthening our security architecture that has guaranteed peace in the state, we will not accept a revert to the days of bloodbaths.

“The Kogi State Government will not allow a marriage between terrorism and politics. Nigeria is doing everything possible now to win the battle against terrorism. Kogi State under Governor Yahaya Bello has won many awards in the area of security, the most recent being the one presented by the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, in recognition of how the administration has turned one of the most dangerous states in Nigeria to one of the safest states today.

“We call on security agencies to arrest defenders of terrorists and ask them their levels of involvement. No matter how smart they think they are, they cannot beat our robust security architecture.”

The Kogi Government, however, assured the people of the state of its continued commitment to securing their lives and property.

“Security agencies are doing a great job in Kogi State and we commend them for that. To get to the root of the last vestiges of terrorism in Kogi Central, there is a need to invite Natasha Uduaghan and her husband as well as PDP party leaders in Kogi Central to explain the rationale behind their vociferous defence of an arrested terrorist.

“Do they have a contract with some terrorist groups to destabilise the state? Are they afraid that Safiu and other arrested terrorists will expose their dirty and bloody deals? What do they know about some terror cells in Kogi Central? They need to provide answers,” the statement read.

Invite Yahaya Bello too, Natasha tells DSS

Reacting to the allegations, Akpoti-Uduaghan said she was ready to surrender to the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) for questioning but Governor Bello must be invited as well.

The PDP chieftain also said that it was the conspiracy of Bello’s government to link her with terrorism-related activities in the state, adding that Safiu had been working with the governor all the while but he was infuriated that the Safiu dumped APC for PDP.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said this in an interview with Channels TV Politics Today on Monday evening where Fanwo was also present.

She said in 2019, the narrative against him was that she was single, but now that she got married to a gentle man from Delta, her state government was worried that she would win and was deploying all forms of conspiracy against her that she was importing terrorists form other state to destablise Kogi state.

“I will like that the DSS invite me for questioning and they must also invite Yahaya Bello. And I will want the interrogation by the DSS (for both of us) to be televised. I don’t mind supplying the network for Channels, Arise, AIT and other stations interested.

“It is time for Nigerians to know the truth. All of this (allegation) is political and Yahaya Bello knows he’s going to lose. His government is going to lose,” Akpoti-Uduaghan said.

