Police recruitment is free; beware of scams – PSC

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Saturday reiterated that recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) remains entirely free.

The commission warned applicants to beware of job racketeering, scams and any form of financial inducement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PSC, in collaboration with the NPF, has scheduled April 28 to April 30 for the written examination for applicants seeking enlistment as constables.

The exercise, which covers general duty and specialist cadres, will be conducted at designated centres across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Police Command, SP Abimbola Adebisi, said the examination in Lagos would hold at the Police College, Ikeja.

She said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fatai Tijani, urged all eligible candidates to strictly adhere to the guidelines, arrive early at their venues and maintain orderly conduct throughout the exercise.

“The PSC will not tolerate any form of fraud in the recruitment process. Anyone found engaging in such illegal activities will face the full weight of the law,” she said.

Adebisi said only candidates who successfully passed the physical and credentials screening would be eligible to sit for the examination.

She added that qualified applicants were required to log on to the official recruitment portal from April 24 to print their examination invitation cards, indicating their date, time and venue.

Adebisi listed items required for the examination to include a pen, a National Identification Number slip from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) with a clear photograph, and a printed examination invitation card.

“Candidates are expected to appear in white shorts, white T-shirts and white canvas shoes,” she added. (NAN)