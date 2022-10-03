The Itori Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) in Ogun, has warned motorists to desist from harassing its personnel in the course of discharging their duties at Itori area on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The Unit Commander, Mr Gbenga Okusi, gave the warning while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Itori, Ogun.

Okusi emphasised the need to caution motorists driving against traffic at Ewekoro area on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway because they were always adamant, harassing its personnel when cautioned against such act.

The unit commander noted that some of the road crashes along this axis, especially the one that claimed two lives and injured four persons on Oct.1, were caused by driving against traffic.

“We are appealing to motorists to desist from driving against one-way at Ewekoro axis to save lives and property.

“In addition, we will continue to do our best by collaborating with Nigeria Police Force to enforce and apprehend those droving against traffic on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

He reiterated the commitment of the command to continue to educate motorists through public enlightenment on the dangers of driving against traffic.

The unit commander implored them to refrain from dangerous driving and adhere to traffic regulations, to stem mishaps during the ember months.(NAN)

