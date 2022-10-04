By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Lagos

Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced an upward review of salaries for the over 100,000 public workers in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who did not disclose the actual increment, said the increase will be above the Federal Government’s minimum wage standard, “as Lagos is a pacesetter and first in setting the standard.”

The governor also promised to pay all the outstanding backlog of pensions to workers by the end of October.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed these on Tuesday, while addressing a large crowd of workers who converged on the Head of Service, HOS’ office in Alausa, Ikeja, during his working visit.

On the salary review, the governor said: “We know there is inflation and high cost of living in the country, but we are determined to cushion the effects on our workers and residents.

“Last month (September), I instructed the Head of Service, HoS, the Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions to work out modalities for salary increase for the entire over 100,000 of public service workforce.

“We are capable of doing this. Lagos leads while others follow in Nigeria. In salary increment, we are leading again.

“We are going to reflect the popular ‘Buga’ slogan in the payment of salaries. We are not going to wait for the Federal Government’s minimum wage increase.

“We have commenced the process. I can assure that by early next year it will be ready for implementation.

“We don’t want to wait for workers’ unions to hold us to ransom before we do the needful.”

Pensions

On the backlog of pensions, Sanwo-Olu said: “I want to reassure you that all the few outstanding backlogs of pensions will be sorted out this week and payment by the end of October.

“We are the highest and best paying in pensions in Nigeria.

“We are clearing the entire backlog of pensions; it’s a liability we met on ground.”

Recall that the Federal Government had earlier said there were plans to increase the N30,000 minimum wage in the light of inflation raving the world.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who revealed this at the Nigeria Labour Congress public presentation titled, “Contemporary history of working-class struggle” in Abuja, said the adjustment had become important to reflect what was happening globally.

