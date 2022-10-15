By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, gradually, we are moving closer to the last day of year 2022, may the good LORD keep us beyond that date in Jesus name.

As was suggested in our previous editions, this isn’t the time that we need to be closer to God irrespective of what is happening to us physically.

Why? This is because what we see as a delay may actually be the way to a great testimony.

However, delays are not pleasant. Delays are associated with worries, anxiety, pains, frustrations and the likes. No one likes delay. We just bear it.

An example of a woman whose delay led to a great testimony is Rebekah.

Our reference is Genesis 25 vs. 21 -24: (KJV) “ And Isaac intreated the LORD for his wife, because she was barren: and the LORD was intreated of him, and Rebekah his wife conceived.

And the children struggled together within her; and she said, if it be so, why am I thus? And she went to enquire of the LORD.

And the LORD said unto her, two nations are in thy womb, and two manners of people shall be separated from thy bowels; and the one people shall be stronger than the other people; and the elder shall serve the younger.

And when her days to be delivered were fulfilled, behold, there were twins in her womb”.

This story sounds so familiar but there are great lessons to be learnt from the life of Rebekah.

Here was a woman who had no child to show for her years of marriage. She had her worries like any other woman, trusting that God would give her children at his time.

The first lesson in her story is the prayer by her husband Isaac. He didn’t go to secretly marry another woman or have children by any ‘side-chick’ as strange women are called today. Rather, he chose to pray for his wife and God answered.

God in his mercy will turn your secret prayer to a great testimony this season in Jesus name.

Second lesson- Since Rebekah never experienced the movement of babies in her womb before and she felt babies moving violently within her, she went to ask the Lord why she felt so troubled.

God gave her an answer “ Two nations are in thy womb”.

Brethren, by the Holy Bible records, Rebekah was the first woman to have a set of twins.

The woman who had been called barren is became a mother of twins.

God silenced her mockers in a way that they would never be able to gossip about her again.

That would be your story in Jesus name.

The third lesson is that this same woman that was called barren became the mother of two nations.

Till today, the two nations still exist.

The God of more than enough proved himself in her life. The two hands that waited for so long to carry a single baby were used to carry twin boys.

Glory be to God.

Brethren, the story of Rebekah should raise your faith that a big miracle could be yours if you stand firm with God in one accord as a couple.

To further give us assurance that the woman waiting would eventually laugh, let’s consider the word of God in Isaiah 54 vs. 1-3: Sing O barren, thou that didst not bear; break forth into singing, and cry aloud, thou that didst not travail with child: for more are the children of the desolate than the children of the married wife, saith the LORD”.

A woman waiting on the Lord would likely ask, why she should sing when she has no child.

Since the Holy Spirit is aware of that her story would soon change, she is told in verse two: “ Enlarge the place of thy tent, and let them stretch forth the curtains of thine habitations: spare not, lengthen thy cords, and strengthen thy stakes;

In verse three, the Holy Spirit assures that with God that can change nothing to overflow, her joy would be full.

Verse 3: “ For thou shalt break forth on the right hand and on the left; and thy seed shall inherit the Gentiles, and make the desolate cities to be inhabited”.

Brethren in the name of Jesus whatever you desire that your hands have been waiting to carry, you will carry with your too hands by the grace of God.

The third verse confirms you will have more than enough. When God gives you a set of twins, your too hands would be engaged. If he decides to give a set of triplets, then you will need helping hands.

There was the testimony of a couple that waited for 10 years and God gave them a set of triplets.

She has a word of advise for women waiting.

The mother of three girls said, “Stay focused. Give your life to Christ if you haven’t done so. At the appointed time God would do it”.

A woman waiting on God shouldn’t be distracted. It doesn’t matter what goes on around you, just remain focused.

Giving your life to Christ means total dependence on the Lord. You really don’t need to take any physical step to fast track a miracle. Just remain prayerful and God that looks at the heart of man will surely surprise you.

Hannah prayed silently. Eli thought she was drunk but God looked at her heart and found a woman who genuinely and desperately wanted to have a son.

God saw her, visited her and gave her a man-child that she asked for.

1st Samuel 1 vs.11: “ And she vowed a vow, and said, O LORD of hosts, if thou wilt indeed look on the affliction of thine handmaid, and remember me, and not forget thine handmaid, but wilt give unto thine handmaid a man child, then I will give him unto the LORD all the days of his life, and there shall no razor come upon his head”.

You are probably familiar with the story of Hannah but the point here is that she asked for a man-child, that is, a boy and God gave her.

The Lord not only gave her Samuel, God gave her more children.

1st Samuel verse 20: Wherefore it came to pass when the time was come about after Hannah had conceived, that she bare a son, and called his name Samuel, saying Because I have asked him of the LORD”.

When she had Samuel, she thought God was done with her. Since Samuel was taken to Eli as his mother had vowed, God didn’t want her to be lonely.

The Lord surprised her.

As written in 2nd Samuel verse 21: “ And the LORD visited Hannah, so that she conceived, and bare three sons and two daughters. And the child Samuel grew before the Lord”.

So, Hannah who wept sore because she had no child became a mother of six, four boys and two girls.

Brethren, your multiple babies can manifest whichever way God wants it.

He could give you children as He gave Hannah in quick succession or give your multiple babies.

I’ll give you the case of another person who was jobless but he gave his life to Christ and kept praying.

God gave him three jobs at first so he had difficulties making a choice. He chose one. Barely six months after, another two-job offer came his way.

He went into prayers and was led by the Spirit as to which one to finally settle for.

Stand firm with the LORD. Continue praying until the answer to your prayers arrives.

Don’t give up because God hasn’t given up on you.

My prayer for you is that before this year comes to an end, God will change your lack to an over flow in Jesus name. Rejoice in the Lord!