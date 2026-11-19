By Kafayat Kokumo

Chairman of SIFAX Group, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, has called for adequate infrastructure for storage and distribution in order to increase the economic benefits of increased food production.



He made this call at the 2026 Annual Strategy Retreat of the Odu’a Investment Company Limited held at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan.



Represented by the Deputy Director, Strategy and Operations, Oliver Omajuwa, SIFAX Group, Afolabi said that investments in agricultural logistics were critical to connecting production centres with processing facilities, retail markets and export channels.

He said: “Increased production would yield limited economic benefits without adequate infrastructure for aggregation, preservation, storage and distribution.



“Cold rooms, temperature-controlled transportation and strategically located warehouses are critical investments capable of connecting agricultural production to processing facilities, retail markets and export channels.”



The SIFAX boss identified warehousing, transportation, agricultural aggregation, cold-chain services, technology and specialised logistics as viable investment opportunities, urging investors to identify gaps across the value chain before committing resources.

He also advised Odu’a Investment Company Limited to assess the transportation, storage and distribution needs of its portfolio companies, noting that their combined requirements could provide a foundation for a shared logistics platform.



On port logistics, Afolabi said investment opportunities extended beyond terminal operations to cargo handling, freight forwarding, customs clearing, equipment maintenance, storage and export consolidation.

He said: “Integrating these services would improve cargo movement, reduce operational complexities and enable customers to access multiple logistics solutions without engaging several service providers.”

He further urged investors to explore greenfield developments, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with established operators, depending on their financial capacity, technical expertise and market opportunities.

Afolabi also highlighted the importance of technology-driven solutions, including cargo tracking, inventory management and operational monitoring systems, in improving efficiency, visibility and service delivery across the logistics value chain.

However, he cautioned investors against making decisions based primarily on asset ownership, stressing that acquiring trucks, constructing warehouses or purchasing equipment did not automatically guarantee profitability.