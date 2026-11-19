… Family spends over N20m, sells property to sustain treatment

By Chioma Obinna

The family of Olajide Victor, a 200-level student of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, has appealed for N43 million to fund a kidney transplant for him after he was diagnosed with Stage V end-stage renal disease.



Victor is expected to undergo the life-saving procedure at Newhaven Specialist Hospital, Lagos, as his family struggles to meet the cost of his treatment.



He said his health challenges began in November 2025 after he sustained a minor fracture in his left leg while playing football at the university’s sports complex. Weeks later, his face and legs became swollen, prompting medical examinations.



Following several tests, including kidney function investigations, he was diagnosed with Stage V kidney disease at Taiwo Hospital, Ilorin.



A medical report signed by Dr S. Alagbe, Consultant Nephrologist, indicated that Victor requires continued haemodialysis twice weekly.



His mother, Comfort Adesanya, said the family had spent over N20 million on his treatment and sold their land, house and other valuables to keep him alive.



She appealed to individuals, corporate organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to help raise the N43 million required for the transplant, saying the family could no longer cope with the rising cost of treatment.



Donations can be made to Victor Adekunle Olajide, UBA, Account Number: 2458216260 or call Victor on 09018866426.