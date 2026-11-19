By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

With just 58 days to the general elections, the Court of Appeal on November 16 administered the oath of secrecy to 655 clerks and Deputy Chief Registrars selected to serve on the various election tribunals.



The oath was administered under the supervision of the President of the Court of Appeal (PCA), Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem.



It specifically invoked the provisions of Section 1(1) of the Official Secrets Act, which concerns the protection of official information. Under the Act, a person commits an offence if they transmit classified matter to a person to whom they are not authorised, on behalf of the Government, to transmit it.



The Act also provides that a person is guilty of an offence if they obtain, reproduce, or retain classified matter which they are not authorised, on behalf of the Government, to obtain, reproduce, or retain, as the case may be. The officials were warned that the oath would remain binding even after their assignments at the tribunal ended, with the PCA vowing to hand over defaulters to security agencies for prosecution.



“Is there anyone among you who did not read the oath form, or who signed it and now wants to withdraw from the assignment?” Justice Dongban-Mensem asked, as the weight of the oath dawned on the officials.



“I am asking because you have just signed evidence against yourselves. Anyone we find doing what we have asked you not to do will be handed over to the Police for prosecution.



“I am taking all the forms you signed to the secret registry of my office, and I will lock them in my safe. In case some of you are not aware, I began my tenure as President of this Court by handing some people over for prosecution, and they were duly prosecuted.

“It is because people are not made to face the consequences of their actions that we have so many problems in this country. But at the Court of Appeal, we give you every opportunity to abide by your oath, and when you don’t, we prosecute.

“Some of you may be approached and asked to give details of the tribunal members’ discussions. You will start eavesdropping to get information to pass on to them. “But when you eavesdrop, you can never get the full details. That is how, before you know it, false judgments start flying around. It often comes from the registry.

“We are watching you, and many other people will be watching you too. Be very careful, be committed to the nation, and let’s get it right,” the PCA warned.

Election Petition Tribunals are established to hear and determine petitions arising from the conduct of elections into political offices.

Section 285(1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, empowers the President of the Court of Appeal to constitute an Election Petition Tribunal in each State of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Section 134(3)(a) and (b) of the Electoral Act, 2026 further provides that these Tribunals shall be constituted not later than 30 days before the election, and shall open their registries for business seven days before the election.

The registry is a very important organ of an election petition tribunal, and its administrative duties include receiving petitions and other court processes for filing, serving court processes on parties in a timely manner, issuing hearing notices, preparing court proceedings and orders, keeping the tribunal’s documents in safe custody, and compiling records, among various other duties and responsibilities.

The effectiveness, quality, efficiency, transparency and speed of the registry have a direct impact on the performance and justice delivery of the election tribunal.

According to Section 285(5) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, a candidate aggrieved by the outcome of an election must file a petition at the registry of the appropriate tribunal or court within 21 days of the declaration of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While the tribunal is statutorily mandated to deliver its judgment within 180 days from the date the petition was filed, any appeal arising from the tribunal’s or the Court of Appeal’s judgment must be filed and disposed of within 60 days from the date of the lower court’s decision.

Addressing the 655 tribunal officials at the commencement of a two-day capacity-building workshop that followed their oath-taking session, Justice Dongban-Mensem noted that modern registry practices demand more than manual filing and routine administrative work.

She said they demand a new mindset and the adoption of electronic filing and case management systems that allow for easy tracking and retrieval of cases.

“They demand proper documentation, accurate and systematic archiving. They demand timely service of processes and effective scheduling that respects the strict timelines prescribed by law for election petitions. They demand confidentiality, integrity and professionalism.”

She said the workshop, themed: “Modern Registry Practices for Effective Election Petition Tribunal Administration,” was designed as a platform to equip the participants with hands-on knowledge of the use of technology in case management, best practices in records keeping, and the ethical standards expected of tribunal staff.

Emphasising that the integrity of the judiciary was on the line, the PCA cautioned the court’s registry staff against exploiting their election tribunal assignments for financial gain.

“It is part of your obligation to discharge your duties with utmost good faith and not be carried away by little advances.

“Your integrity and that of the Tribunal and its members are in the public searchlight. You must therefore ensure that you are not used as tools to derail the process.

“Ensure that you live above board so that you do not bring the Judiciary into disrepute. Do not see it as an opportunity to enrich yourselves, but rather go there to build your name and your future, as it is said that a good name is better than silver and gold.

“The Court will not hesitate to deal with anyone found wanting in this regard,” she added.

For his part, the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Mr. Umar Bangari, said the tribunal officials must be conscious of the fact that “the spotlight of the entire nation will turn on the Judiciary” after the elections.

He maintained that the success, efficiency, and credibility of every Tribunal rests heavily on the shoulders of the registrars and backroom staff.

“You should be aware that you are the custodians of all the processes filed at the Tribunal, the managers of strict statutory timelines, and the primary administrative interface between parties on one hand, and the Bench on the other.

“Accordingly, you are hereby placed on strict notice against engaging in any form of misconduct, including but not limited to collusion, conspiracy, or conniving with any party to manipulate court processes, alter records, or confer an unfair advantage upon one party to the detriment of another.

“You must also avoid file tampering and leaking confidential internal communications, draft rulings, panel deliberations, or privileged case information to unauthorised persons, among so many other acts of misconduct.

“We shall entertain zero tolerance towards any breach of neutrality or ethical standards. Any secretary or staff member found to be conniving with any party or counsel to subvert the course of justice will face severe consequences,” Bangari added.

Noting that election adjudication is sui generis and strictly bound by constitutional and statutory timeframes, the Court of Appeal Registrar implored the participants to adhere strictly to timelines.

“As we all know, a single administrative lapse, delayed endorsement, or misplaced process can occasion a damaging miscarriage of justice. You must treat every filing, service of processes, and transmission of records with utmost urgency and precision.

“Avoid shady practices, such as giving litigants or counsel advance copies of processes. You should also avoid backdating processes in order to bring them within the prescribed time for filing.

“Treat all Panel members of the Tribunal, as well as counsel and litigants, with courtesy, impartiality and professionalism. You are the first point of contact for litigants and counsel.

“You manage the registries, receive and process filings, maintain accurate records, issue hearing notices, and ensure that the strict statutory timelines governing election petitions are never compromised,” he added.

The Deputy Chief Registrar of the Court in charge of the election petition tribunals, Mrs. Maitumbi Altine, disclosed that a total of 223 of the participants have previously served in tribunals, while 432 of them are first-timers.

She said it was the first time in the annals of the court that such training had been organised for staff members who will serve the various election tribunals.

With the earlier inauguration of 375 judges who will serve on various tribunals across the country, the judiciary has clearly sent a loud message that it is ready for the aftermath of the 2027 general elections.