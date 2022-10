By Olorogun Dafe Dandolor

In Loving Memory of Our Dad- Chief H.O.Omonake

You are at peace, your soul at rest, but that won’t stop the tears, as we remember the special times we shared over the years.

You taught us so many things and you showed us the way.

You help us overcome hard times, to be the persons we are today.

Though we are no longer children and you’re no longer here, we will never let go of the memories, we will always hold them, dearly

Continue to rest Daddy,

